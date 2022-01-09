who uses it more in Italy

There is good news regarding the use of monoclonal therapies in Italy, which is being talked about these days due to the positivity of Professor Maximum Gauls. The Covid expert explained that he contracted the virus due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, despite the three doses of vaccine and the great attention paid in social contexts. The former primary of the Sacco Hospital in Milan reported that he was also treated with the monoclonal antibodies.

How much monoclonal antibodies are really used in Italy

As reported by the 40th report of theAifa on the use of monoclonal antibodies against Covid in Italy, in the last 7 days the requests for the drug have increased by more than11%, for a total of 32,513 starting from 10 March, when these medicines were authorized as an emergency in our country, after the positive opinion of the EMA or the national drug agency alone.

Currently I am 241 the structures, throughout the national territory, which have prescribed this type of therapy, with over 32 thousand patients treated as follows.

15,538 patients with a mix of bamlanivimab and etesevimab antibodies.

patients with a mix of bamlanivimab and etesevimab antibodies. 15.124 patients with a mix of casirivimab and imdevimab antibodies.

patients with a mix of casirivimab and imdevimab antibodies. 1.028 patients with sotrovimab.

patients with sotrovimab. 823 patients with bamlanivimab alone.

Which regions administer the most anti Covid monoclonal antibodies

And the Veneto which leads the ranking of regions where monoclonal antibodies have been used the most, with nearly 6,000 patients treated with monoclonal antibodies. Here is the complete list.

Veneto – 5,929 patients.

Lazio – 4,739 patients.

Tuscany – 3,860 patients.

Lombardy – 2,571 patients.

Emilia Romagna – 2,200 patients.

Liguria – 2,166 patients.

Campania – 1,823 patients.

Piedmont – 1,695 patients.

Sicily – 1,589 patients.

Marche – 1,316 patients.

Puglia – 1,050 patients.

Abruzzo – 1,048 patients.

Friuli Venezia Giulia – 903 patients.

Calabria – 408 patients.

Aosta Valley – 389 patients.

Umbria – 299 patients.

Basilica – 149 patients.

Sardinia – 130 patients.

Trento – 126 patients.

Molise – 64 patients.

Bolzano – 62 patients.

As can be seen from this list, not necessarily the most affected regions and with more hospitalizations they are the ones that make more use of these medicines, considering that they cannot be administered to all types of patients.

Covid, because it is important to administer more monoclonal antibodies

However, i absolute numbers at the national level of the administration of these drugs for the treatment and prevention of severe forms of Covid. These are medicines subject to a limited medical prescription, to be renewed from time to time, and sold to the public on prescription from hospitals identified by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces.

Monoclonal antibodies are subjected to monitoring additional, in order to quickly identify new safety information. Healthcare professionals, after administration, must report any suspected adverse reactions.

The fact that the use of these drugs is growing so much in Italy is therefore a good sign, because it allows to understand how treatments with monoclonal antibodies fight the Spike protein of the coronavirus, better evaluate risks and effectiveness, and establish a viable therapy to end the pandemic.

Together with monoclonal antibodies, the Merck pill is now available in Italy, as anticipated here, which could prove to be a trusted ally to defeat the disease for children. early stages in subjects at risk and avoid the long and expensive hospitalizations in intensive care, which we have talked about here. This new Covid vaccine is also arriving, also produced in Italy.