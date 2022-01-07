WHO, uterine cancer is the first form that can be eliminated: the strategy

WHO, through the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has set goals to try to eliminate this type of cancer by 2030. The goal is to reach an incidence rate of less than four cases per 100,000 women. To obtain it, vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) must be offered to 90% of young women, screening with high-precision tests, as well as access to care and treatments

Cancer of the uterus? According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an intergovernmental organization under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO), it could represent the “first form of cancer that can be eliminated”. With this in mind, the global strategy launched by the WHO has set a goal to be achieved for all countries in the world, that is, an incidence rate of less than four cases per 100,000 women. Explaining how to attempt to implement this strategy.

Over 600 thousand women involved in 2020

deepening





Cervical cancer, study: with anti-papillomavirus vaccine -87% cases

Although it can be prevented and treated, cervical cancer is currently the second leading cause of death among women of reproductive age diagnosed with cancer. According to WHO data, 604,000 women worldwide were diagnosed with this disease in 2020, more than half of whom (approximately 340,000 patients) died. Almost 90% of deaths, however, in reference to 2018 data, occurred in low- and middle-income countries, due to limited access to public health services and the lack of screening, as well as the possibility of treatment. It is therefore a disease that reflects the global inequalities that can be prevented with vaccination and screening for precursor lesions.

The key points for the WHO strategy

What are the directives for trying to lower the incidence of uterine cancer? The strategy to be adopted, according to the WHO, is based on some fixed points starting from vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) of 90% of young women, already before the age of 15. The second point reported by the experts is to ensure that 70% of women are screened, thanks to a high-performance test to be performed before the age of 35 and then, again, before the age of 45. The bottom line is that 90% of women in the pre-cancer stage can receive treatment and 90% of women with invasive cancer can receive all appropriate care. With this in mind, WHO has invited all countries of the world to commit themselves to improve access to vaccination and to broaden the audience for screening, treatment and palliative care, setting the deadline for 2030. Ultimate goal , that of being able to eliminate cervical cancer in the world.