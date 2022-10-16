Who wants Cristiano Ronaldo? Simeone has his idea

Demoted as a substitute this season at Manchester United (who would have imagined it?), Cristiano Ronaldo did not rule out leaving Old Trafford, as he wished during the last summer transfer window in order, in particular, to be able to compete in the Champions League.

Only holder in the Europa League, one wonders where the 37-year-old star striker could soon get a little more playing time. Diego Simeone has his own idea. At least he knows where CR7 could not engage.

Simeone recalls the fundamentals

“Ronaldo at Atléti? No, Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute reference for Real Madrid”, decided the coach of Atlético de Madrid, interviewed by Argentinian television Tigo Sports. I wouldn’t see Martin Palermo or Riquelme (among Boca Juniors icons) playing at River Plate or Ortega at Boca Juniors. It’s very clear.”

The Argentine coach of Matelassiers recalls the football culture in Buenos Aires, as in many countries. There are places, especially with a great rival, or even an enemy, where you can’t go.

In France, it’s a little different. A coach made in Marseille, at all levels, can find himself on the bench of Paris Saint-Germain and even display his pride.