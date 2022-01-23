Who Wants To Dirty Pope Benedict XVI? : STILUM CURIAE





January 23, 2022



Published by Marco Tosatti

Marco Tosatti

Dear StilumCuriali, I offer to your attention this short article published by Don Francesco D’Erasmo, whom you know well, a short but passionate article, a motion of affection, esteem and trust, in defense of Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict XVI. Enjoy your reading and meditation.

§§§

“The Lord told us that the Church would always be suffering, in different ways, until the end of the world. The important thing is that the message, the Fatima response, essentially does not go to particular devotions, but to the fundamental response, that is, permanent conversion, penance, prayer, and the three theological virtues: faith, hope and charity. Thus we see here the true and fundamental response that the Church must give, that we, each individual, must give in this situation. As for the novelties that we can discover today in this message, there is also the fact that not only are attacks on the Pope and the Church from outside, but the sufferings of the Church come precisely from within the Church, from the sin that exists in the Church. This too has always been known, but today we see it in a truly terrifying way: that the greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church and that the Church therefore deeply needs to re-learn penance, to accept purification, to learn forgiveness on the one hand, but also the need for justice. Forgiveness does not replace justice. With a word, we must re-learn precisely this essential: conversion, prayer, penance and the theological virtues. So we answer, we are realistic in expecting that evil always attacks, attacks from within and without, but that the forces of good are always present and that, in the end, the Lord is stronger than evil, and Our Lady for us it is the visible, maternal guarantee of the goodness of God, which is always the last word in history “.

Benedict XVI, Interview with journalists during the flight to Portugal, 11 May 2010.

Until recently, the video of this interview was easily found on the website of the Holy See and on various other websites. Who knows why now there is only a cut link (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BfIUVzpGZ_s), in a shot in which only the face of the Pope can be seen, while in the others other faces were also seen, and the reactions to his words.

The enemies of the Church who persecute it from within are also those who now, shamelessly, strike the Pope to strike the Church, fully realizing what he had said.

Since he is evidently a good prophet, always remember that forgiveness does not replace justice. They will not be left without just punishment. Our Lady guarantees that the last word is that of God, who does good. And therefore also justice!

Since then they strike with the lie, they know that their condemnation will come from their very word.

Whoever wounds by the sword perishes by the sword.

Let us follow the glorious example of Pope Benedict with love. Like Jesus victim of conspiracy, like Jesus slandered. Jesus said that whoever wants to follow him must suffer the same as He suffered. If you were of the world, the world would love what is his, but you are not of the world, for this reason the world hates you.

Thank you Holy Father!

Francesco d’Erasmo, Catholic priest

Tarquinia, January 23, 2021

§§§

IF YOU THINK THAT

IF YOU THINK THAT

THE INFORMATION WOULD NOT BE THE SAME

Anyone wishing to support the work of free information, and free discussion and comparison constituted by Stilum Curiae, can do so with a donation to this account, in the name of the undersigned:

IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898

Or on PayPal, marco tosatti

The reason may be: Donation Stilum Curiae

STILUM CURIAE HAS A TELEGRAM CHANNEL @marcotosatti (on TELEGRAM there is also a Stilum Curiae group …) AND ALSO ON VK.COM stilumcuriae ON FACEBOOK look for follow Marco Tosatti IF YOU THINK THAT IF YOU THINK THAT THE INFORMATION WOULD NOT BE THE SAME Anyone wishing to support the work of free information, and free discussion and comparison constituted by Stilum Curiae, can do so with a donation to this account, in the name of the undersigned: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 Or on PayPal, marco tosatti The reason may be: Donation Stilum Curiae This blog is the natural sequel of San Pietro and Surroundings, present in “La Stampa” until it was too annoying. For those interested in the work already done, here is the link to San Pietro and Surroundings. If you want to receive the new blog articles, write your email in the window alongside. Did the article interest you? Share it, if you like, on social networks, using the tools below





Share my articles:



Tag: abuse, blessed, of Erasmus

Category: General