WHO warns governments, including the Italian one

The executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, Mike Ryan, warned governments, including Italy, about the risks related to the decision to reduce the length of quarantine for people who have had contact with positive: “We must be careful to change tactics based only on preliminary data on the Omicron variant ”.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

While the new rules on forty to avoid the risk of paralysis following the unprecedented surge of cases COVID-19, the World Health Organization has stepped in to warn governments of the need to make decisions that are not rushed. In particular, the reference is to the decision to reduce the length of isolation for people who have had contacts with positives.

“Even with the previous variants, most people show the symptoms or are positive within the first six days of contact more or less, while thereafter the chances of being positive or passing the disease are lower, but it is up to governments to decide when to allow people to come out of a quarantine situation with an additional test. At this time, however, we must be careful to change tactics and strategies immediately only based on preliminary data on the Omicron variant“, he warned Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, as reported by the English newspaper The Guardian.

The first to go in the direction of a reduction of the quarantine were the United States. The CDC have decided to reduce the quarantine for asymptomatic infected people from 10 to 5 days and to reset it for contacts of positives who have already received the third dose of the vaccine. The decision was explained by virologist Anthony Fauci: “We want people to be able to return to work, especially essential jobs,” he told CNN. And also Italy, after the Spain, it could soon bring similar rules into effect.

Three promises not kept by Draghi on the management of the pandemic

Just today, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an online press conference reiterated his concern about what is happening around the world, where infections are dramatically increasing. “I am very concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases. This, he stressed, will put “enormous pressure on already exhausted health workers and on health systems on the brink of collapse.”