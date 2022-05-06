WHO warns of 14.9 million deaths associated with Covid-19 | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) specified this Thursday that the total number of deaths associated directly or indirectly with the Covid-19 disease, from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 until December 31, 2021, was around 14.9 million.

READ ALSO: WHO pronounces itself in favor of the right to abortion

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that “these sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic; but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems.”

Most of the excess mortality reflected shows an incidence of 84 percent, and is concentrated in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, where about 68 percent of the excess deaths are concentrated in only ten countries worldwide.

“Middle-income countries accounted for 81% of the 14.9 million excess deaths (53% in lower-middle-income countries and 28% in upper-middle-income countries) during the 24-month period; while high and low income countries represent 15 and 4 percent, respectively”.

The results contemplated in the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 showed that men represented the highest global number of deaths with 57 percent, while women 43 percent.

Similarly, the Deputy Director General for Data, Analysis and Delivery of the WHO, Samira Asma, expressed that the measurement of excess mortality is an essential component to understand the consequences and impact of this pandemic on society.

“Changes in mortality trends provide decision makers with information to guide policies to reduce mortality and prevent future crises effectively. Due to limited investments in data systems in many countries, the true extent of excess mortality often remains hidden.