WHO warns of greater transmissibility of a new variant of Covid-19 | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Friday the detection of a new variant of Ómicron, called XE, which could have, so far, greater transmissibility than the rest of the SARS-CoV-2 mutations, causing the Covid-19.

According to the health authority, the XE mutation was reported for the first time on January 19 in the United Kingdom, and currently has more than 600 sequences.

The WHO specified that XE is made up of two subvariants of the Ómicron, BA.1 and BA.2.

“WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants, along with other variants of SARS-CoV-2,” it reported.

In this sense, he explained that XE is a mutation of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, while clinical trials do not register differences in the transmission and characteristics of the pandemic.

For its part, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency reported that the XE mutation is 10 percent more transmissible than the Omicron BA.2 variant, with the highest number of infections to date.