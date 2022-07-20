Who was alias ‘Goyo’, the foreigner of the alleged uprising that led to a new massacre in Santo Domingo | Ecuador | News

Four people were murdered on June 13, 2021 in the Los Esteros parish, in Manta. It happened while they were celebrating a birthday.

The day of the crime, the Police captured three people. One of them was José Gregorio Ramírez Guerrero, alias goyo. He was arrested and sentenced to 34 years for that crime by a court in Manabí.

Alias Goyo, a Venezuelan who had been in Ecuador for several years was detained in the Santo Domingo prison. He is one of the twelve inmates who died ruthlessly in the second massacre that took place in that prison.

He was mentioned by the Government as one of the leaders of a faction that apparently wanted to revolt from the R7 and that would have led to this new violent act.

Within the judicial system of Ecuador, the name of José Ramírez Guerrero appears linked to murder and organized crime processes, mainly initiated in Manabí.

Ramírez lived in Guayaquil, was 28 years old and single. In his last hired assassin, he maintained participation with a Colombian and an Ecuadorian.

goyo He was detained in the Turi prison in Azuay, but was later taken to the Santo Domingo prison.

In Turi, in addition to Goyo, Freddy Marcelo Anchundia was there, an inmate linked to crimes of contract killings and micro-trafficking. Anchundia formed together with Ángelo Javier Achilie Los R7. It is presumed that at some point these had links.

According to the version of the Government, this latest confrontation in the Santo Domingo prison would be linked to an uprising because goyo I wanted to form its structure.

Police linked the Venezuelan to a group known as the La Nueva Escuela cartel, which apparently identified itself with the initials CLE.

In a judicial process opened in 2021 for organized crime, Ramírez is already identified with the alias of goyo. Fourteen other people were involved there. The Police had been learning that there would be a criminal organization in the Manta, Montecristi and Portoviejo cantons. (YO)