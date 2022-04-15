Who was Amber Heard before the trial with Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard faces a televised trial with Johnny Depp, after having been married and requesting a divorce from Depp, the actress wrote an article where she claimed to have experienced domestic violence.

Johnny Depp He filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, claiming that due to the problem he lost important jobs in the cinema. She filed a countersuit where she claims that Johnny created a campaign to smear her.

Who was Amber Heard before the trial?

The actress was born on April 22, 1986 in Austin, Texas. She is the daughter of contractor David Heard and business consultant Paige Heard.

Amber received a Catholic education and at the age of 17 she made the decision to leave school and home to pursue acting, moving to Los Angeles, California. She landed small roles on television such as “Jack & Bobby,” “The Mountain” and “OC.”

He debuted in 2004 in “friday night lights” then in “North Country” (2005), playing the young version of Charlize Theron, then his first leading role was in the horror movie “All the Boys love Mandy Lane” (2006).

His meeting with actor Johnny Depp occurred in 2011 in the film “The Rum Diary”, then he married.

The couple met in the movie The Rum Dairy. (Photo: Official)

This was followed by more exciting roles like “The Danish Girl”, as well as “3 Days to Kill”, opposite Kevin Costner and Hailee Steinfeld.

The turning point in his career occurred when he joined the cinematographic universe of DCInterpreting Merein Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa, one of the most successful movies at the box office and at DC.