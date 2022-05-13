Who was Antonio the “Hulk” Salazar? The former Chivas player who lost his life

The “Hulk” Salazar had two stages with the rojiblanco team before beginning his journey through various clubs in both Liga MX and Ascenso.

What news that was given the morning of this Tuesday in Guadalajara and it is that the former Chivas soccer player, Antonio Salazar better known as “Hulk” was reported as deceased, without knowing in the first instance more details about his death at just 33 years old and still with the possibility of continuing in professional football.

It was through the account Leaders of the Flock on Twitter that was informed about the sensitive death of the former Atletico attacker, who started his career with the Guadalajara squad in a National Classic against America in 2007 when making his debut, although he barely played three minutes in that duel.

Later several reports indicated that a burned car was located in the municipality of Tonalá, in Jalisco, which apparently belonged to the former scorer. Las Chivas manifested themselves lamenting the events through their social networks and Mexican soccer He dressed in mourning again.

After his appearance a year later he managed to score his first entry in the maximum circuit on April 26, 2008 when he did it against Puebla just 23 seconds after entering the field. His stay in Guadalajara lasted until 2010 when he was loaned to the Jaguares de Chiapas for a year.

Who was Antonio the Hulk Salazar?

Antonio Salazar Castillo was born on February 7, 1989 in Ciudad Madero Tamaulipas. After his debut in the First Division, he had a round performance in the Chivas Cup where he became champion and also as the top scorer of the red and white squad, for this reason he was considered for the first team.

But his performances did not end up convincing and for this reason he was transferred to the Chiapanecos in 2010, he returned to the Flock in 2011, but a year later he again left for the Jaguares. He after he had a step por Altamira, and Zacatepec, both in 2013 and in 2014 he played in Costa Rica with Santos de Guápiles together with Francisco el Kikín Fonseca. He returned to Mexico in 2015 where he played for Cimarrones de Sonora, his last club as a professional.

