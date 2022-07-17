Who was Chris Martin’s true love before Dakota Johnson

Currently, Chris Martin has eyes for only one woman: dakota johnson. The renowned actress has been in a relationship with the interpreter for almost five years; Since the romance came to light, they have not stopped showing themselves together and very happy. So great is the love that he feels for her, that the interpreter of Coldplay decided to dedicate a song to him. We are talking about My Universe, which she sang during a concert last year when she was in the audience. “This topic is about my Universe, and she is here,” said the interpreter as he pointed to his partner.

Although they are one of the most beautiful couples of this moment, the truth is that this is not the first time that Chris experience a passionate romance. Before starting a courtship with Johnsonthe singer fell at the feet of another interpreter.

Chris Martin had a long relationship before Dakota Johnson.

The woman who conquered the heart of Chris Martin years ago

We are talking about Gwyneth Paltrow, who was one of the best-known actresses in the world; at the same time that the singer was part of one of the most popular music groups on the planet. Fate brought them together in October 2002, when the girl was experiencing one of the worst moments of her life.

The interpreter was very depressed after the death of her father, and for this reason her friends decided to cheer her up with a concert by Coldplay. Both had the opportunity to meet backstage, where the crush was immediate. As a sign of the great love that she felt from her, the singer dedicated two songs to her to help her overcome the grieving process: Fix You and Swallowed in the sea.

The courtship rumors did not take long to happen. A Chris Martin he was seen on the set of a film that the interpreter was making at that time, and although they had no plans to confirm their romance… the news had to be announced on December 3, 2003, since she I was pregnant.

Two days later they made the decision to marry in secret in Santa Barbara. The wedding was so intimate that not even his relatives attended; They spent their honeymoon at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In May of the following year they became parents of Manzana, her first baby. In 2006 they enlarged the family with Moses.

Although they were one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, in 2009 rumors of crisis and separation began to emerge. According to statements of Gwyneth Paltrow in 2013, being married was very difficult. “You go through good times, you go through terrible times. We are the same as any couple, “she assured.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow today with their son.

Finally, on March 25, 2014 confirmed they were separated. “We had never fully adapted to being a couple. We just don’t quite fit together. There was always a bit of restlessness and restlessness. Between the day I found out and the day we finally came to terms with the truth, we tried everything. We didn’t want to fail,” said the actress. Although her story did not end in the best way, both maintained a beautiful relationship for the good of their children. Currently they are very present in the lives of Apple and Moses, whom they accompany at every moment.

