Who was Felipe Arriaga ‘El Cotija’, compadre of Vicente Fernández? | video

After the return to the screen of ‘The last king‘ Doubts continue to arise around the figure of Vicente Fernandezthe most important regional Mexican singer of all time, was a man with a very long story to tell and with many characters, such is the case of Philip Arriagawho is known for being one of Chente’s compadres, but little is known about his life and the tragic outcome he had.the cotija‘, who we will talk about today.

In the series of ‘The last king‘ we can see that Philip Arriaga He is the one who drives Chente to travel to CDMX where he changed his life forever, which is why he plays a fundamental role in the singer’s life, so ‘the cotija‘ had to be a character to take into account to tell the life of Vicente Fernandezfor what he earned to be his buddy.

With this advicethe cotija‘ launched to fame Vicente Fernandez without knowing it, because after his trip to Mexico City, Chente began to rise like foam quickly becoming one of the most recognized singers of the 70s, standing out and having a busy schedule that did not allow him to frequent his buddy and losing details of his life.

But the overwhelming fame was not enough for the Charro de Huentitán. forget people about him because, shortly after being a famous artist he began to promote the career of Philip Arriagawho thanks to Vicente Fernandez sand made a name in the Mexican regional scene and had several presentations throughout the country.

Vicente Fernandez he didn’t stop there because, after he entered the world of Mexican cinema, he invited ‘Cotija‘ so that he would be part of some films, among which Son of the people, Entre Monjas walks the Devil, El Coyote y la Bronca, El Diablo, El Santo and El Tonto, in which he sang next to his buddy.

He was Felipe Arriaga ‘El Cotija’, compadre of Vicente Fernández | VIDEO

Philip Arriaga also know as ‘the cotija‘ was like Chente, a regional Mexican artist who had a low-key career but was successful enough to fuel the development of VIcent Fernandez within this genre until becoming a great star. His original name was José Luis Aguilar Oseguera and he was the one who inadvertently boosted the career of Charro de Huentitán to the clouds.

In this video we can see Chente and Cotija singing side by side:

best friend and buddy de Chente was mysteriously murdered on November 3, 1988 in a mysterious way outside his home in Jalisco, without it being clear to date how the crime happened, we will see in ‘The last king‘ address this passage in the life of the Charro de Huentitán.