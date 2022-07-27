Who was Gal Gadot before she was Wonder Woman?

The beautiful and talented Israeli actress managed to become a heroine and stand out in the world of cinema.

By Patrick Varela

Actress Gal Gadot was born and raised in Palestine during the 1980s and 1990s, where she says she was raised by boys. “I always had bruises and scrapes everywhere,” he said in an interview.

From an early age, Gadot wanted to work in the world of entertainment, however, her family was somewhat traditional and she was not allowed to watch television. This did not stop her, as at the age of 12, she decided to enroll in dance classes before discovering acting.

On the other hand, Gal Gadot decided to wait and not take the first opportunity in the world of entertainment that appeared to her. Instead, he decided to work on Burger King since whate “standing up looking pretty was not something she wanted to do”. Despite not wanting to participate in modeling, it was precisely this that would put her in the public eye for the first time.

Heroine, beauty queen and soldier: the many facets of Gal

At the end of high school, she had decided to join the army, a decision that her mother did not like and suggested that she better sign up for a beauty contest, although not just any, but Miss Israel. To her surprise, she won the contest in 2004, and was chosen to compete in Miss Universe, which she did not want and did everything possible to be disqualified.

After being Miss Israel, the actress fulfilled her duty in the army, which lasted two years. Her function was to train the soldiers with gymnastics and exercises. During this time, the magazine max profiled Gadot, as part of a campaign called “Women of Israel,” for which she was beginning to attract attention not only from magazines, but also from Jaron Varsano, a real estate developer. The chemistry was instant and the two decided to get married two years later, once Gadot finished his military service.

After her service ended, the couple got married and later, she decided to study law at the suggestion of her parents.

It was not long after that when the casting agent for James Bond: Quantum of Solace contacted her and asked her to audition for the film. The role ended up being Olga Kurylenko, but Gadot was left with the desire to act.

It was then until 2009 when the fourth installment of Fast and Furious was released, and coincidentally the same agent who had already contacted her, was also in charge of this film. Also, when the production found out about his experience in the military, he was assured of the role.

During the following years, the actress did not get many roles and it was in 2011 that she became the mother of her daughter Alma. At that time, the actress was about to give up acting since she missed her family a lot and she couldn’t get roles, that’s when she considered going back to law school. Two weeks later, the actress would receive the call that changed her life. Her audition to play Diana Prince, Wonder Woman that has positioned her as a renowned actress.

