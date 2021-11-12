Who was Giampiero Galeazzi, «Bisteccone» told to the twenty year olds

The nickname was given to him by his future colleague Gilberto Evangelisti. And in one of his latest interviews a couple of years ago Giampiero Galeazzi – who passed away today at the age of 75 – told how it went that time: “It was 1970, one day I had to go play a double tennis with Renato Venturini, who worked on the radio. I went to pick him up at the headquarters in via del Babuino and he introduced me to my colleagues in sport. I was tall and massive, so Gilberto Evangelisti came up with the phrase: Renà, who is this Bisteccone? ». And so it was that for everyone Galeazzi became “Steak“, But above all thanks to that meeting he embarked on a career as a journalist. Because Venturini let everyone know that that stout gentleman had won the single rowing championship in 1967 and the double with Giuliano Spingardi the following year. And then those on the radio (Rai, of course) began to ask him to bring the results to the editorial office: «I worked from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening, I brought the cappuccino to Ciotti, I read the results of the C on Sundays. In short, I did my apprenticeship alongside teachers like Guglielmo Moretti, my patron saint, Enrico Ameri, Ciotti himself, Rino Icardi, Claudio Ferretti ».

“Let’s go win”

But Galeazzi in the collective imagination can only remain the legendary commentary of rowing. «Last 250 meters! Let’s go and win! “Was the strangled scream that everyone imitated to remember the gold medal of Carmine and Giuseppe Abbagnale in Seoul in 1988. But he more gladly remembered another one:” The gold medal of Bonomi and Rossi in K2 1000 meters at the Sydney Olympics: “Look left, look right, Italy wins!” ». Just as one of his memories as a sports reporter could not but have been the Lazio Scudetto in 2000. Galeazzi was at the Stadio dei Marmi to follow the final of the Tennis Internationals and in the meantime he was with his ear attached to the radio to follow the updates from Perugia and the Olimpico. After the Perugia goal, the header: «I couldn’t take it anymore. I abandoned the commentary and rushed to the Olimpico. I took the tennis crew. To one I said, damme er microphone, I threw myself out on the street and we started doing interviews. I risked being fired, but I was too excited. I remember that my colleagues were all in Perugia and I was on the bus to mount the service done ».

Galeazzi had that very rare virtue that blesses the career of the predestined: he always knew how to be in the right place at the right time. Like when he was in Iceland for the match between Juventus and Valur on the day when the two protagonists of the Cold War decided to meet in Reykjavik. And so he became the correspondent of Tg1 to tell the historic meeting between Michail Gorbacev and Ronald Reagan. On the other hand, he himself said it in his autobiographical book: “The envoy is not born by chance.” He was there, always on the spot. And he was unique in putting interviewees at ease, thus always managing to get them to say something worth listening to. The duet between Rummenigge and Maradona after Inter-Napoli on 10 November 1995 is a perfect example of this.

From journalist to character

The other turning point in his career came between the 1990s and the 2000s. It is in that era that the Galeazzi character becomes a true TV star by participating in the conduct of Sunday In by Mara Venier. And doing everything: ballets, sketches, gaffes and even, together with Giucas Casella, a duet with Mario Merola The Digger. That he had become a beloved character is also certified by the imitations, including the hilarious one by Nicola Savino at Zelig.

On the other hand, he repeated it in all his interviews: «The duets with Mara were natural. No text. Woe to give me a text to me, I don’t know an actor. I did er 40 de share with the bed scene ». “I showed up with my suitcase, danced and wriggled. The initials of Ninetieth were starting and I was already with Mara who was waiting for me on the bed, like Fregoli. “What did you bring me today?” “Here it is my beautiful steak” and salami and bras came out of the suitcase. A resounding success. I caught everyone, I was a hand grenade. To the Italian one touches the bed… ». But stardom had touched him even before. Thanks to the collages of his gaffes mounted by Gialappa’s Band.

This is how the one who had told the heroic deeds of the lesser-known sports in Italy became the most national-popular man on Italian TV. From epic to comedy, his figure will remain engraved in the collective imagination of the beautiful country. Like that scream – «Let’s go to win» – which entered the history of Italian sport.

On the cover: graphic elaboration by Vincenzo Monaco

