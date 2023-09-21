Who was Griselda Blanco? Sofia Vergara’s new character

Sofia Vergara will be his first dramatic role in the new miniseries Netflix griseldawhere she will play colombian drug smuggler griselda blanco, This is the story of the woman who inspired the series.

As for his next major role, we’ll see A new side of Sofia Vergara, she will be there too the creator And co producertogether with Eric NewmanDirector of Narcos,

The Colombian has always said how proud he is of his country and his interest in it Play characters with Latin roots, so we are sure that his debut in this new genre will be a success. Below we will tell you Who was Griselda Blanco?

Courtesy: Netflix

Who was Griselda Blanco? The “Black Widow” that Sofia Vergara will give life to

griselda blanco was one ofMost important drug smuggler of organized crime Colombia, born in february 1943 But it is not known exactly whether it was in Cartagena or Medellín.

in decades years 70’s and 80’s, was very important in the world of medicine miami Since he controlled All distribution networks of the city. Blanco was one of the pioneers in the use of routes and techniques”Complex, For transportation of medicines.

griselda blanco

griselda blanco

It is said that “godmother” Of pablo escobar and who was one of the first Who supported him in his beginning. Some people knew him by this name “Queen of Cocaine.”“However, his most popular nickname was “the black Widow” Title that was earned due to FShe is suspected of murdering all her husbands.

Was Arrested and convicted several times. He spent a long time of his life in jail and prison 2004Was Colombia deported from the United States, Not much is known about the last years of his life. obviously he wanted to keep a low profile And finally, in September 2012, He was assassinated in Medellín.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco / Courtesy: Netflix

griseldawill reach Netflix On January 25, 2024. we leave with you Eve teaser Down here.

Next: The Kill Room will be the first film to bring Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman together on screen

Search more: Instyle.mx