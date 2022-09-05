Who was Gustavo Arnal, the CFO of Bed, Bath and Beyond?

Gustavo Arnal, executive of Bed Bath & Beyond, died after jumping from a building 2:48

(CNN Spanish) — The New York City Police Department identified the man who jumped from a high-rise apartment in Manhattan on Friday as Gustavo Arnal.

Arnal was found unconscious and unresponsive outside his luxurious 57-story skyscraper in the Tribeca neighborhood around 12:30 pm Friday, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police added that the man “appeared to suffer from injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position.”

A police source told CNN that the executive died after jumping from the balcony of his 18th-floor apartment. The source also said that Arnal’s wife saw him jump, adding that while no suicide note was found, no no crime is suspected.

Who was Gustavo Arnal?

Arnal was a senior manager of the company Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

Specifically, he served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since May 2020. He was also the company’s Executive Vice President.

He was 52 years old.

His responsibilities at BBBY included mergers and acquisitions, controls, tax, accounting, treasury, auditing and investor relations.

Arnal joined the BBBY team from Avon, “where he helped lead a successful business turnaround effort,” according to the BBBY website.

And prior to Avon, Arnal was CFO of International Divisions and Global Functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

He also had experience at Procter & Gamble, where he held the position of CFO in various areas of the company.

“Arnal has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Simón Bolívar University and a master’s degree in Finance from the Metropolitan University,” according to his profile on the BBBY website. Both schools are located in Venezuela.

BBBY highlighted that Arnal had a fundamental role in guiding the company during the covid-19 pandemic, “transforming the financial base of the company and creating a strong and talented team”.

Arnal was recently named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit accusing him, Ryan Cohen and other large shareholders of participating in a scheme to artificially inflate BBBY’s stock price.

The lawsuit was filed on August 23 in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

The company’s message after Arnal’s death

In a statement Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond’s independent chair of the board, Harriet Edelman, said: “I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo’s family.”

“We are focused on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy.”

The release said Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in May 2020 following a career in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

Edelman said Arnal was “instrumental in guiding the organization through the coronavirus pandemic, transforming the company’s financial foundation and building a strong and talented team. He was also a esteemed colleague in the financial community.”

CNN reported this week that Bed Bath & Beyond is in deep crisis. The company is trying to rescue itself and stay out of bankruptcy by shrinking. The chain said Wednesday it will lay off about 20% of corporate employees, close about 150 stores and cut several of its in-house home goods brands. The company also said it secured more than $500 million in financing to shore up its financial troubles.

How to get help: in the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988 beginning July 16, 2022. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can also provide information on Contact crisis centers around the world.

With reporting from CNN’s Brynn Gingras, Liam Reilly, Ramishah Maruf and Samantha Beech.