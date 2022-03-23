Who was he hinting at? Romell Quioto responds and talks about the match against Panama

Romell Quito is the main figure of Honduran national team for the duel he will hold this Thursday against Panama for the octagonal Concacaf.

The Bicolor left this Wednesday for Panamanian territory and “El Romántico” briefly attended the sports press that arrived at the Ramón Villeda Morales Airport.

“We go with good motivation, the group has worked very well. Although it is true that we do not have important players, those of us who are here have all the desire to do things well and go to Panama to get a good result,” Quito began.

The Honduran squad is without options to fight for a place in the World Cup, but against the Panamanians they are forced to get the first victory in the octagonal.

“It is something that has been fought for, it has been difficult because it has not been given to us. Hopefully tomorrow we will get that victory that we need so much”, said the CF Montréal attacker.

Alberth Elis, Anthony Lozano and Maynor Figueroa are not part of the Bicolor, so Romell Quioto is the experienced player in this group.

“That is something that motivates me a lot. Although it is true that I am the oldest in the group, I am going to try to be a leader for them and hopefully things will go well.”he pointed out.