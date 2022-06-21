Entertainment

Who was left with the inheritance of “Cantinflas”?

Mario Fortino Alfonso Moreno Reyesbetter known as Mario Morenorose to fame thanks to his famous character “Cantinflas”, which made him one of the icons of the Golden age of Mexican cinema. It has already been 29 years since her death, but the mystery that surrounds the disappearance of the fortune of the actor, who was esteemed among 68 and 70 million dollars.

According to information from The New York Times, the interpreter had 5 houses, a chain of beauty salons, a private art collection, a private plane, a ranch of more than 400 hectares, as well as cars and apartments in Acapulco. He also diversified his fortune into various business ventures, including 2 film companies, office buildings, and a 2,000-acre bull-breeding establishment. To all this was added the film rights of the 39 films he made.

