Who was left with the inheritance of “Cantinflas”?

Mario Fortino Alfonso Moreno Reyesbetter known as Mario Morenorose to fame thanks to his famous character “Cantinflas”, which made him one of the icons of the Golden age of Mexican cinema. It has already been 29 years since her death, but the mystery that surrounds the disappearance of the fortune of the actor, who was esteemed among 68 and 70 million dollars.

According to information from The New York Times, the interpreter had 5 houses, a chain of beauty salons, a private art collection, a private plane, a ranch of more than 400 hectares, as well as cars and apartments in Acapulco. He also diversified his fortune into various business ventures, including 2 film companies, office buildings, and a 2,000-acre bull-breeding establishment. To all this was added the film rights of the 39 films he made.

When Mario Arturo Moreno Ivanova, the only son of “Cantinflas” went to claim the money from his father’s inheritance, he found an almost empty bank account and none of the bank executives could give him an explanation of what had happened.

In the middle of the discussion to know where the money was, Ivanova faced a legal battle with one of her cousins, as the latter claimed that the actor had given him part of his assets. On the other hand, Eduardo Moreno Laparade, Mario Moreno’s nephew, began a legal battle to take over the film rights to the 39 films made by 2Cantinflas”, as he claimed that these rights were transferred to them a month before the comedian’s death.

There were only 13 thousand new Mexican pesos left

In 2014, the Supreme Court of Mexico ruled that Eduardo Moreno Laparade was the “successor of the film rights” of “Cantinflas”. Three years later, in 2017, after losing the legal battle against his cousin, Mario Moreno’s only son died of a sudden heart attack.

Mario Arturo Moreno Ivanova was adopted, and much was said that his addiction to cocaine was related to the mismanagement of his father’s inheritance, although Moreno Ivanova has always blamed the banks. “My dad had accounts in Spain, the Cayman Islands, New York and Mexico, and when he died I went to the banks to inform them of the death, to freeze them and make inventories of the inheritance, but the balance of Banamex, where I knew there was like 68 or 70 million dollars, we only found 13 thousand new pesos”, he told the newspaper “El Universal” in 2003.