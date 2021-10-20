Who was Lucille Ball, the Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman plays in Sorkin’s film

Nicole Kidman plays the legendary protagonist of I Love Lucy in the film Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin, which analyzes the relationship with her husband and colleague Desi Arnaz to whom Javier Bardem gives the face

It is called Being the Ricardos the new Aaron Sorkin film which will arrive in theaters next December and then pass a few days later in streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The director of The Social Network And The Chicago Trial 7 this time he wanted to tell an iconic couple of American television, that is Lucille Ball and your husband Desi Arnaz. The two, respectively interpreted by Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, were the protagonists of a very popular sitcom of the fifties, I Love Lucy (known in Italy as Lucy and me), in which they interpreted Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, a couple like so many animated by the most absurd situations, especially created by the initiative of the woman and her desire to enter the world of entertainment. The film will tell a week of production of their TV show, in which the two will face a profound crisis not only professional but also personal.

As can be seen from the few images of the teaser released in these hours, Kidman in particular has made a considerable effort to get into the part of histrionics Lucille Ball. Born in 1911, the woman began her career as a model and extra in some Broadway shows, before marrying in November 1940 Desi Arnaz, actor, musician and then leader of a Cuban band. Together they created precisely I Love Lucy, a program that became hugely popular on CBS and ran for six seasons before ending in 1957. Ball continued to star in several other television series in subsequent years (The Lucy Show, Here’s Lucy, Life with Lucy), where the very physical and surreal comedy of some sketches was often mixed with references to the real life of the protagonist, including the presence of her young children, Lucie and Desi Jr. Meanwhile in 1960 she divorced Arnaz and continued her career by becoming the first woman to home in a television studio, the Desilu Productions, which produced 1960s cult series such as Mission Impossible And Star Trek.

He then appeared in movies and TV series for the rest of his life, which ended suddenly in April 1989 due to an aneurysm. Winner of five Emmys and several other accolades, Lucille Ball has remained imprinted in the imagination especially for her character as Lucy, a mix between the classic American sitcom wife and an exuberant aspiring diva ready to do anything to demonstrate resourcefulness and independence; to make her even more memorable her bold look, with backcombed red hair and rather heavy makeup. Tributes to her and her character are made all the time on American TV, just think of the character of Gillian Anderson in American Gods which replicates its features or to a special episode of Will & Grace whose cast in 2017 had played some of the most unforgettable scenes of I Love Lucy, like that of the assembly line of chocolates or pressing grapes with your feet. Moment, the latter, also replicated in the teaser of Being The Ricardos which will surely add an important piece to the memory of one of the Hollywood’s most unusual stars, still perhaps not fully known in Italy.