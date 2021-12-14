Home »City • Video • News • On Demand» Who was Maurizio Ruozi, who died of an illness while running the Reggio Marathon. VIDEO

Entrepreneur, 51 years old from Albinea, he was the CEO of Flexbimec. He was a sportsman, passionate about cycling and running

ALBINEA (Reggio Emilia) – AND’ Maurizio Ruozi the 51-year-old man from Albinea taken ill yesterday at 12.30 on the 28th kilometer of the Reggio Marathon, in the locality of Ghiardello. Ruozi, rescued immediately by another marathon runner who is an intensive care nurse, unfortunately she is died a few hours later at the Santa Maria Nuova hospital for the consequences of a heart attack.

Ruozi was a well-known entrepreneur, CEO of Flexbimec, family business founded by his father. He had participated in several missions in South Africa on behalf of An industry, together with the Municipality of Reggio and the E35 Foundation, missions to which these images shot by Giacomo Iotti for Telereggio refer. Maurizio Ruozi was a sportsman, passionate about cycling and running. He was not a member of any sports club, but he was enrolled in this marathon with a ‘run card’ and a medical certificate, as allowed by the regulation. He had already completed the Reggio marathon in 2019. Condolence and closeness to the family was expressed by the organization of the event.

The images of the visit of Unindustria, the Municipality and the E35 Foundation in which Ruozi also took part

