Who was Salman Abedi? Manchester Arena bomb attacker who killed 22 at Ariana Grande concert – Reuters

SALMAN RAMADAN ABEDI was a suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured many others at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Here’s what you need to know about the mass murderer who carried out the attack on May 22, 2017.

Salman Ramadan Abedi was born in Manchester on New Year’s Eve in 1994.

Who was Manchester terror attack suicide bomber Salman Abedi?

Abedi grew up in Britain where he attended Burnage Academy for Boys between 2009 and 2011 and then Manchester College.

Abedi then began studying business and management at the University of Salford, but dropped out after two years.

It was allegedly rescued from the Libyan Civil War by a Royal Navy warship with his brother Hashem and around 100 other British citizens in 2014.

Friends talked about his wild youth in which he drank alcohol and took drugs – and his nickname ‘Dumbo’ which he was given because of his big ears.

His identity was revealed after armed cops ran into his address in Fallowfield, Manchester.

Eyewitnesses said bomb squad officers were seen entering the 22-year-old’s home before a controlled explosion occurred.

Minutes before setting off his homemade backpack bomb Salman telephoned his mother Samia, a nuclear scientist and said, “Forgive me,” say the Libyan security forces.

Was Salman Abedi linked to the Islamic State?

The Sun revealed that Abedi received secret jihadist training after slipping into Syria on a family trip to Libya.

But security forces appear to have missed a number of opportunities to arrest him after classmates and his own mother warned him he was “dangerous”.

He is said to have traveled regularly to Tripoli in Libya to visit his family, who returned there after the fall of dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

He had spent three weeks in Libya and would have been in OfSeldorf – also known as a hotbed of extremists – four days before the Manchester Arena attack.

It has also been claimed that he traveled to Frankfurt in 2015 ‘to meet like-minded extremists’.

Salman’s brother Hashem was arrested in Tripoli following the Manchester attack and the UK has requested Hashem’s extradition from Libya.

His extradition was delayed in April 2019 due to fighting in the North African country, but returned on July 17, 2019.

Who claimed responsibility for the murderous attack?

The so-called Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing.

A few hours later, Islamic State jihadists celebrated ‘successful and surprising’ attack and claimed it was “revenge for the Mosul airstrikes”.

A jihadist shared a photo of injured children, saying: “It looks like the British Air Force bombs on children in Mosul and Raqqa have just returned to Manchester.

A public inquiry revealed that security breaches on the night of the attack resulted in more deaths and injuries, and that Abedi should have been identified as a threat.

In March 2020, Hasham, Salman’s brother was convicted of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiracy with his brother to cause explosions.

Jurors were told he was “just as responsible” as his older brother, Salman, for the murders.

He was sentenced to at least 55 years in prison.

He admitted later help prepare for the October 2020 attack.

In February 2022, he was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm after ambushing a prison officer at Belmarsh Prison along with two other terrorist inmates on May 11, 2021.

He was also convicted of assault by beating a rescuer.

He received a sentence of three years and 10 months which will be added to his minimum sentence of 55 years.