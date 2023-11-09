Who was Selena Gomez’s best friend who passed away?

In the world of celebrities, friendships often come and go. However, some bonds are so strong that they leave an indelible mark on a person’s life. One such friendship for Selena Gomez was with her best friend Demi Lovato. Unfortunately, this friendship was cut short by the tragic passing of Lovato’s close friend, Christina Grimmie.

Who was Christina Grimmie?

Christina Grimmie was an American singer, songwriter and YouTuber. Born on March 12, 1994, in Marlton, New Jersey, she gained popularity through her YouTube channel, where she covered popular songs and showcased her incredible singing talent. Grimmie rose to prominence in 2014 after participating in the sixth season of the reality TV show “The Voice”, where she finished in third place.

How did Selena Gomez and Christina Grimmie become friends?

Selena Gomez and Christina Grimmie first came across each other in 2011 when both performed at the same concert. The two instantly became friends and developed a deep friendship. They often expressed their admiration for each other’s talent and supported each other during their respective careers.

What happened to Christina Grimmie?

Tragically, on June 10, 2016, Christina Grimmie’s life ended when she was shot and killed by a deranged fan during a meet and greet session after her concert in Orlando, Florida. The shocking incident shocked the music industry and left his family, friends and fans devastated.

How did Selena Gomez react to Christina Grimmie’s death?

Selena Gomez was deeply affected by the loss of her best friend. They took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Grimmie’s memory. Gomez dedicated an emotional performance of her song “Nobody” to Grimmie during her concert in Miami, where she cried on stage.

The bond between Selena Gomez and Christina Grimmie was a testament to the power of true friendship. Although Grimmie’s life was tragically cut short, her memory lives on because of the love and support of her friends, family and fans.