Who was Sofia Vergara’s first husband?

Getty Joe González was the first husband of Sofía Vergara

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is one of the most beloved (and highest-paid) stars in Hollywood. She is married to actor Joe Manganiello, best known for “True Blood” and “Magic Mike.”

But did you know that Vergara married another Joe first? The actress said “I do” to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, when she was just 18 years old. Vergara and González have a 30-year-old son named Manolo, born in Barranquilla, Colombia. Manolo is a model, actor and director.

Vergara was married to her first husband for a few years and divorced in 1993 when their son was 2 years old. In 2011, Vergara spoke to Parade about her relationship with Gonzalez: “We’re still close friends,” the actress said, adding that her ex-husband even stays with her when he visits the United States.

Although González is still involved in her son’s life, Vergara did much of the parenting and is proud of it: “Looking back, I never needed anyone’s help,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “It feels great to look back and know that I did it all by myself. It’s rewarding.”

Vergara also broke an engagement

After Joe González and before Joe Manganiello, Vergara was engaged to actor-director Nick Loeb. Vergara and Loeb ended their engagement in 2014. The Los Angeles Times reported that Vergara addressed the split on her WhoSay page, which no longer exists.

“Not that anyone should care, but in order not to give the press the opportunity to invent a crazy and hurtful drama, I prefer to personally tell my fans that Nick and I have decided to separate,” the actress wrote.

She added: “We’ve had too much trouble figuring out how to spend time together and because of my job and now his, it’s gotten worse and worse, it’s not fun anymore.”

Loeb and Vergara had a legal battle over their frozen embryos

Although Vergara and Loeb split in 2014, they were still embroiled in a legal battle as of earlier this year. NBC Los Angeles reported that on January 28, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled to uphold an earlier contract that states neither Vergara nor Loeb are allowed to use pre-frozen embryos they created together without the other person’s written consent.

The decision was the result of a lengthy legal battle in which Loeb claimed that Vergara verbally authorized him to implant the embryos into a surrogate mother. Loeb also alleged that he only signed the initial contract (which stated that he needed Vergara’s written consent to carry the embryos to term) because she intimidated him.

Loeb appeared on The Today Show in 2015 to discuss the case. Loeb told host Hoda Kotb that although he signed legal documents, “none of the forms really discussed what would happen in the event of separation.”

In an opinion piece written for The New York Times titled “Our Frozen Embryos Have a Right to Live,” Loeb argued that the issue at hand was the sanctity of life. “When we create embryos for the purpose of life, shouldn’t we define them as life, rather than property? Does one person’s desire to avoid biological parenthood (free from any legal obligation) outweigh another’s religious beliefs in the sanctity of life and the desire to be a father? Loeb wrote.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Loeb said “it’s a shame that Sofia, a devout Catholic, would intentionally create babies just to kill them.” Loeb co-wrote and directed a 2020 movie called “Roe v. Wade,” which explores the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case of the same name. Variety called the film an “egregious piece of anti-abortion propaganda.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Loeb said, “What I tried to do on the film as a director is really show both sides.”

Spanish translation of the original Heavy.com note.