Who was the actor who broke Keira Knightley’s heart?

Keira Knightley He has the ability to put himself in the shoes of any character and interpret it to perfection. It was thus that she managed to consolidate a successful career in Hollywood, without neglecting her origins or his happy life in the United Kingdom.

The actress is married to the musician James Rightonkeyboardist for the band The Klaxons, whom he met in 2011. Together they have two daughters together and live in the residential area of ​​Canonbury, in London, away from the chaos and stalking of the paparazzi.

Keira and her husband, James, on their wedding day.

However, not everything was always so happy for Keira Knightley when it comes to matters of the heart. Although the actress is known for some famous couples, such as jamie dornanwith whom she dated between 2003 and 2005, the heartthrob who broke her heart the most was Rupert Friend.

Keira and Rupert worked together in 2005 on Pride and Prejudice, the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s work. The actress was the protagonist of the story, giving life to Elizabeth Bennet and he to George Wickham. Although very different from the fate of their characters, in reality the actors connected very well and began a story together that would last five years.

They both had some things in common, on the one hand they had the same idea about what path they wanted to give their careers and in turn they hated talking about their private life in front of the press, something that made it difficult for them to live with after the premiere of the movie.

Related news

In 2009 a crisis would begin that would go very unnoticed and that would definitively end the relationship. At that time, the one who broke the news was the father of Keira Knightley since she did not want to make public statements because of how bad she was going, which confirmed that the one who had put an end to her love story had been Rupert Friend.

Keira and Rupert in Pride and Prejudice.

“Yes, they broke up. That’s the way things are, sometimes they don’t work. The only option left is to move on. They were together for a long time and that is why it is difficult to finish, but now Keira is focused on her work, “said the actress’s father.

At that time, some media assured that the actor would not have been able to cope with the harassment of the press that they were suffering, but above all, the great impact that the actress was having at the height of her career: “Rupert hates the idea that they follow him and to be photographed. Keira had to accept it in part because of her rise to fame.”