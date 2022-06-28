Who was the most famous girlfriend of Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin He is one of the most desired artists by men and women around the world. Not only because of his physical attractiveness, but because of his charisma, his characteristic smile and the eternal youth with which he still looks 50 years old.

Although he is currently happily married to Jwan Josef, with whom he began dating in 2016 and has two children in common, Lucía and Renn, many loves passed through his life. Without a doubt, the love story with the artist of Syrian origin is the favorite of the interpreter’s fans.

Ricky Martin and Angelica Vale.

Before being able to speak openly about his sexuality and at the height of his career, Ricky Martin He dated many women, some more recognized than others. In the 90s, her love story was incredibly popular.

From 1991 he began his solo career and broke hearts like crazy. At that time she starred in the play Mama loves rock and had a passionate romance with her cast partner, Angelica Vale.

A year later, at Ricky Martin he was related to the Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabati. Fact that was confirmed when the athlete’s sister-in-law, Catherine FulopHe confirmed it years later. “I remember that he was coming to Argentina and he wanted to meet Gaby, so we hooked him up and Gaby had a “little thing”. Ricky Martin came to eat at my house, I have photos with him hugging, “said the Venezuelan actress.

At the time, the Puerto Rican artist had a passionate romance with the rocker Alejandra Guzman. He himself admitted that she was a very intense woman and that at that time she broke his heart.

Ricky and Gabriela Sabatini.

To all that loving history of recognized women in each of their items is added the driver Rebecca from Albawith whom Ricky Martin v.He lived his longest romance, sharing nine years of his life together with the lowest profile.

“In the 90s I was working like crazy. He had girlfriends, he had boyfriends, dogs, cats. But my career never sabotaged my intimate life. I had my girlfriend, who was a woman I dated on and off for nine years, and she is like the Gala for Dalí. Dalí had Gala, and I had this woman who was wonderful”, the singer revealed about Alba.

Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba.

Ricky was also romantically related in 1993 with the actress sasha sokolwith whom he shared the cast of the telenovela Alcanzar una Estrella, however it was never confirmed if something actually happened between them or not.