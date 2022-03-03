who was the narco belonging to the CJNG who was the main objective of the massacre of 17 people at a wake in Michoacán – Prensa Libre

The plaza boss of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) was assassinated on the orders of “El Viejón ”, another member of this criminal organization, who had repeatedly threatened him with death if he returned to the community where the wake was held.

Alejandro “N”, better known as “El Pelón”, was the alleged target of the massacre recorded on February 27 in San José de Gracia, Michoacán, where 17 people were shot by a group of hit men.

According to information from the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office, “El Pelón” and “El Viejón” had a feud for several years due to the murders of family members by both criminals.

The massacre happened on Sunday, February 27, when “El Pelón” He arrived at his mother’s wake to say goodbyedespite the threats he had received not to set foot in the territory of San José de Gracia again.

Because his life was in danger, the head of the CJNG plaza arrived accompanied by approximately 15 assassins for your protection.

However, minutes after his arrival at the wake, 40 assassins sent by “El Viejón” They came aboard 15 trucks and armed with several AK-47 rifles.

“El Pelón” left the wake to find his assassins subdued and while he tried to communicate through his cell phone He was shot along with 16 other people.

Who was “El Pelon”?

The beginnings of Alejandro “N” in the world of drug trafficking occurred when he was 18 years old, when he was part of Los Zetas and later joined the Knights Templar Cartel.

In 2011, the drug lord joined the Jalisco New Generation Cartelwhere for several years he served as plaza chief in the territory that ranges from Tizapán el Alto to Mazamitla.

Three years later, “El Pelón” was arrested and confined in the Jalisco Social Reintegration Center, what started the enmity with “El Viejón” since the latter took advantage of this situation to take control of the square.

With the power of the territory already established, Abel “N”, real name of “El Viejón”, prohibited Alejandro “N” from entering San José de Gracia and this began the war between both drug traffickers.

This conflict forced “El Pelón” to abandon the ranks of this CJNG cell and go to Colima, where he quickly became the plaza boss of this territory with this same criminal organization.

After being banished from his place of origin, Alejandro “N” achieved his revenge in December 2021 by murdering “El Chepe”, a drug trafficker from Tizapán and the younger brother of “El Viejón”,