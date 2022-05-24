Who was the second eliminated from The House of Famous

Telemundo Natalia Alcocer (from left to right), Nacho Casano and Brenda Zambrano

During the broadcast this Monday, May 23, of “La Casa de los Famosos 2”, a new celebrity said goodbye to the competition after being eliminated by the popular vote of the audience. Among the group of nominees in this second round of eliminations were: Natalia Alcócer, Brenda Zambrano and Nacho Casano.

Natalia Alcócer was the first participant to return home after being saved by the viewers’ vote. Upon returning to the house, she Alcócer exclaimed: “Good always triumphs and people know that I am being sincere.”

Nacho Casano was the second participant saved by the public.

Brenda Zambrano became the second eliminated from the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” after obtaining a total of 53% of the vote from viewers.

At the time of Casano’s return to the house, many of the participants could not hide their astonishment at the elimination of Zambrano, who was considered one of the celebrities with the largest number of fans since entering the competition.

The comments of the viewers were immediate on Telemundo’s social networks after the elimination of Brenda Zambrano was announced: “We took you out”, “Fraud”, “Bravo, Danielita follows”, “She was very gossipy and that did not people like it. Also, what made me decide to vote against her was when she began to judge Ivonne and Eduardo’s relationship, she and Daniela made very strong comments against Ivonne. The next to go is Daniela. Let’s go home to nominate her”, “Everything is a fraud in this program, it does not work… People do not decide, you are the ones who make the decision of who stays, I repeat it again, it is a total fraud”.

After leaving the competition, Brenda Zambrano made her first statements known at the time of being interviewed by Héctor Sandarti and Jimena ji: “These are things that have to happen, it is a game at the end of the day. It was a super nice experience, the short time I was there I met wonderful people, I got a very big surprise and that is what I am left with”.

When asked about what saddens her most about leaving the competition, Zambrano broke down in tears and expressed that what she would miss the most about the competition would be her partner Laura Bozzo: “They had spoken to me very badly about Laura, who was very bad person… When I met her and treated her, I saw that she was a wonderful being.”

“The things that happened in there, they stay in there, I am going to be with the best attitude and from now on, what follows. I stay with the things I did, I think I was wrong in many, we all make mistakes, but I think I was faithful to who I had to be faithful to, to the people with whom I made friends. I beat wonderful beings”, pointed out the Mexican star.

Know the steps you must follow to vote in “The House of Celebrities”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Know the rules to vote in “The House of the Famous”