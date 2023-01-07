Who was the singer that Ovidio Guzmán ordered to be killed for refusing to sing at his wedding?

In Mexico and other countries, the capture of Ovidio, son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, continues to make news this Thursday, January 5. His recapture was followed by a series of violent events in which even a plane was attacked by bullets in Culiacán, invading both passengers and crew with anxiety.

More than 24 hours after it was confirmed that one of the most wanted men was again at the disposal of the authorities, events surrounding both him and his closest circle emerged. One of these is related to the singer that Guzmán would have ordered assassinated in 2021 for allegedly refusing to sing at his wedding.

Ovidio Guzmán had already been captured in 2019 and; subsequently released, according to the Government to avoid "bloodshed".

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) indicated that an artist and several other people were targeted by its decision. “Information indicates that Ovidio Guzmán López has ordered the murders of informants, a drug trafficker and a popular Mexican singer who had refused to sing at his wedding,” the agency said without specifying names.

Despite the fact that the DEA did not expand on identities, The opinion deduces that the wedding took place between 2019 and 2020. In that period of time, the newspaper highlighted some names of artists who died and, among which, could be the victim of alias El Ratón: Roberto Domínguez Trejo, Álex Quintero, Luis Mendoza , Nestor Valdez and Julio Verdugo.

The government agency offered a reward of up to five million dollars for information leading to the arrest of who, along with his brother Joaquín, is accused of exercising command and control activities in their own drug trafficking organization. After the death of Édgar, another son of ‘El Chapo’, the DEA told the brothers to invest in the purchase of marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia.

For that agency, both began to invest large sums of money in the purchase of ephedrine and organized the smuggling of the product to the North American nation, once they gave way to experiments, also with the production of methamphetamine. Ovidio and Joaquín supervised about eleven laboratories of that drug in Sinaloa.

The DEA came to offer up to five million dollars for the capture of Ovidio Guzmán.

“If you have information and you are outside of the United States, please contact the nearest US Embassy or Consulate or contact Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at +1-520-335-7315 or by email to GUZMANsons-Tips@ice.dhs. government _ If you are in the United States, contact the local HSI office closest to your city. All identities are kept strictly confidential. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards,” the state agency detailed at the time.

On this day, the Mexican Government confirmed a balance of 29 deaths, including ten soldiers, in the framework of the operation that led to the capture of Guzmán, during the previous day. At a press conference, the Secretary General of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, said that 19 “violators of the law” had died, referring to those who tried to prevent the recapture.

The helicopter transferred Ovidio Guzmán, while a false transfer operation was prepared on the ground.

According to Europe Press, Another 21 people were arrested during the operation, which did not claim the lives of civilians, reported Sandoval González. In this, the authorities seized (to mention a few) four sniper rifles, six machine guns, 26 weapons and 13 vehicles. “The Mexican State will provide all its support to the families of the deceased,” said Sandoval, who thanked the military for their work.

Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug trafficker ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who is known under the alias El Ratón, was transferred in the afternoon of this Thursday, January 5, from the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime in Guerrero, Mexico, to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation “Altiplano”, where You will have to appear before a control judge of that country.

The son of the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world was transferred under strict security control, which included a helicopter to which Guzmán was uploaded. Nevertheless, A gigantic operation was also deployed by land that sought to distract potential criminals who were trying to help him escape.

According to the Mexican media, Guzmán was arrested in flagrante delicto by the Mexican Army, when he was in possession of weapons that can only be used by the Mexican armed forces. For this reason, Ell Chapo’s son must be brought before a control judge who will judge the legality of his capture and his legal situation.

In the middle of a press conference delivered on the afternoon of this Thursday, January 5, 2023, by the Secretary of Security of Mexico, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, the authorities of that country released some of the details of the operation that allowed the capture .

Thus, General Sandoval González specified that the operation that allowed the capture of Guzmán, whom he identified with the name of Ovidio N, and referred to in effect as the son of the top boss of the also called Pacific Cartel, occurred in the middle of a joint operation which consisted of the joint work of the Army, the National Guard, the Air Force, in coordination with the Cenfi; National Intelligence Center and the Prosecutor’s Office and the Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa.

The official specified that this capture was achieved as a result of a long process of land reconnaissance in the northern region of the city of Culiacán, since, in effect, The operation took place in an area known as Jesús María, 30 kilometers from the Sinaloan city.

AMLO explained that the capture of 2023 put the population at less risk.

Sandoval pointed out that the operation was derived from “six months of surveillance and reconnaissance work by this criminal group,” referring to Ovidio Guzmán as the leader of a criminal faction identified as “the minors,” which is related to the Pacific Cartel.

The operation began with the installation of a perimeter fence achieved against a group of type vehicles. pick up in which the suspect was mobilizing in the early hours of the morning, which was approached by members of the public force who required a search.

Burning vehicles are seen crossed on the street during an operation to arrest Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's son, Ovidio Guzmán, in Culiacán, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on January 5, 2023. Intense gunshots rocked the heart of a cartel in northwestern Mexico on Thursday after security forces launched an operation in which they allegedly arrested a son of jailed drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

However, the group of armed men attacked the authorities violently, unleashing a confrontation in which, according to the Secretary of Security, the uniformed men, “since their lives were in imminent risk, they acted in accordance with the provisions of the National Law on the use of force”.

After gaining control of the situation, the uniformed officers who were part of the operation They were able to verify that the violent had “weapons and material for the exclusive use of the Mexican Army and Air Force.”

As a result of the operation, the senior Mexican defense official specified that “19 blockades and armed attacks were identified in different parts of Culiacán, among which military base number 10 and the Federal de Culiacán international airport stand out,” also noting that the violent sought to block all access to the city.