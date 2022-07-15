Who was the worst boyfriend of Britney Spears

Britney Spears is living a great personal present. After getting rid of the legal guardianship of her father, James Spears, the singer decided to bet everything on her love and she married the actor. Sam Asghari. The celebration, which took place in his mansion in Los Angeles, was one of the happiest moments of his life and was attended by great figures such as Selena Gomez, madonna, paris hilton, drew Barrymore Y donatella versaceamong others.

Then came the move, to a new property valued at 11.8 million dollars in The Oaks, and then the honeymoon, of which she was in charge of sharing several images on her social networks. The happy couple chose a dream destination and traveled to Tetiaroa, in French Polynesia, where she shared the dream view.

Britney on her honeymoon.

But to reach such happiness, Britney Spears He had to go through several difficult moments in his life in addition to the controversial guardianship of his father, especially with regard to matters of the heart. Among the thousand adventures of Britney it is known that she had a marriage that lasted two days, with Jason Allen Alexander, whom she married after a crazy night in Las Vegas and that she annulled the following Monday.

This childhood friend of Spears was recently arrested for trespassing, assault, vandalism and stalking. He had become a true stalker of the singer and, days before her wedding with Sam Asghariillegally entered his home armed with a knife and was captured by the police.

His second marriage did not go well either. She was with whom he is the father of her two children, kevin federlinewhom he met during the filming of his clip My Perrogative in 2002. It was always considered that he was interested in Britney’s money and the possibilities for his career that she could give him, since he wanted to become a rapper.

Related news

The relationship did not last for many years and the facts were confirmed. In fact, that story gave the singer a bad press, as she was seen very poorly in the reality show that she starred in with him, Britney & Kevin chaotic. Although her first child, Sean, and Jayden in 2006 were born in 2005, they separated in 2007 due to irreconcilable differences.

Britney and Kevin Federline.

However, the most famous love affair in Britney Spears went with Justin Timberlake, who became her worst boyfriend or the most treacherous and everything has a reason. The artists knew each other from participating in the Mickey Mouse Club, but they met again in 1998, when she opened for a recital N’Sync.

Soon the two began dating and the relationship became a favorite of fans and the press. They were followed everywhere and they were the stars of the moment, they just needed to take the big step and get married, but suddenly they separated in 2002.

It was there that Justin Timberlake he was starting his solo career and things were not going as expected. She, although she wanted to sell the image that he was a great ex-boyfriend, and she assured that when they separated she told Britney Spears that he was always going to be there for her, he began to use his partner in his songs, describing her as a horrible or unfaithful woman.

Britney with Justin Timberlake.

Although he never confirmed that the songs Terrible Woman or Cry Me a River were inspired by the princess of pop, the audience interpreted it that way and that was enhanced when in a speech he said: “The world has always been full of Madonna imitators, it is possible that I have gone out with a couple”.

20 years later Justin Timberlake became aware of what he had said and publicly apologized to Britney Spearsbut the damage had already been done and two decades had passed since then.