Who was the worst boyfriend of Britney Spears

Britney Spears is living a great personal present. After getting rid of the legal guardianship of her father, James Spears, the singer decided to bet everything on her love and she married the actor. Sam Asghari. The celebration, which took place in his mansion in Los Angeles, was one of the happiest moments of his life and was attended by great figures such as Selena Gomez, madonna, paris hilton, drew Barrymore Y donatella versaceamong others.

Then came the move, to a new property valued at 11.8 million dollars in The Oaks, and then the honeymoon, of which she was in charge of sharing several images on her social networks. The happy couple chose a dream destination and traveled to Tetiaroa, in French Polynesia, where she shared the dream view.

