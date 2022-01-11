WHO: ‘We need new vaccines, boosters with current ones are not enough’ – Healthcare

“Covid-19 vaccines that have a high impact on the prevention of infection and transmission, as well as the prevention of severe disease and death, are needed and should be developed.” The experts of the World Health Organization affirm this, according to which against the emergence of new variants it is not useful to continue to carry out boosters with already existing vaccines. “A vaccination strategy based on repeated boosters” of current vaccines “has little chance of being appropriate or sustainable,” WHO explains. “Until these” new “vaccines are available, and in light of the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it may be necessary to update the composition of the current anti-Covid vaccines, in order to ensure that they continue to provide the level of protection. recommended by the WHO against infection and disease “caused by variants, the experts add.

Ema, no data to support the second booster – “A discussion is emerging on the possibility of administering a second booster dose with the same vaccines currently in use: no data have yet been generated to support this approach”. The head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Marco Cavaleri, said at a press conference. “If the use of boosters could be considered part of a contingency plan, repeated vaccinations at short intervals would not be a sustainable long-term strategy,” he noted.

Omicron “is fast becoming the dominant variant” and “appears to cause a less severe infection but more data is needed.” The head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Marco Cavaleri, said at a press conference. Omicron, he added, is “a potential burden for hospitals” and therefore “should not be underestimated”.

“Pregnant women are more likely to get seriously ill with Covid-19 than non-pregnant women, but the new data on vaccines are very reassuring and show that they reduce the risk of hospitalization and death during pregnancy without causing complications or harming the unborn child “, said the head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) , Marco Cavaleri, at the press conference.

The ok from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for vaccines adapted to cope with the Omicron variant could arrive “in April-May”. This was stated by the head of the Ema vaccination strategy, Marco Cavaleri, responding to a question from ANSA, specifying that it is still necessary to analyze whether a “global discussion” on new doses is necessary and whether “pursuing the virus instead of anticipating it” is “the right strategy in the interest of public health”.