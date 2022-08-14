Who were Milo Ventimiglia’s girlfriends

Milo Ventimiglia achieved great successes during his career as an actor. One of his most acclaimed recent works was This is Usthe famous series of NBC that took us into the life of the Pearson family. A drama that caused us several tears and that also gave us many joys.

In said production, which lasted six seasons, the actor put himself in the shoes of Jack Pearson: the ideal man and father. In real life, the star also became the favorite person of several fans and some women who fell at his feet.

Milo Ventimiglia has a unique beauty / Source: Instagram – miloanthonyventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia and the women who conquered his heart

Alexis Bledel

Prior to This is Us and to charm the audience in the skin of Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia fell in love with millions of teenagers by giving life to Jess Mariano. A rebellious young man who loves reading and who becomes the love interest of Rory, the protagonist of Gilmore Girls. In addition to conquering the main character, she also managed to win the heart of Alexis Bledel.

The romance that began in front of the cameras continued when they were turned off. According to the actor, the crush between the two began when they repeated a kissing scene that did not go well, since he was nervous. Since then, they were together for four years. They had even planned a wedding, but the relationship ended in 2002 without revealing the reasons.

Hayden Panettiere

The on-set romances continued. After having a passionate affair with Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia he fell back at the feet of another co-star. This time it was about Hayden Panettierewith whom he did not share scenes in Heroes. However, this was no excuse for their paths to cross behind the scenes.

At that time, the actress was 18 years old, and he was a few more – 29 years old. Those who recorded scenes for the famous fiction, assured that they saw them both kissing inside the recording set. They even revealed that the actor had bought her an engagement ring at Cartier; however, the relationship did not prosper.

isabella brewster

After having two girlfriends famous in the world of entertainment, the actor opted for a romance with a girl who was not an actress. It was about isabella brewsterthe interpreter’s younger sister Jordan Brewster of the saga Fast and furious. Romance rumors began in 2009.

Although they never confirmed the relationship, the cameras caught them together more than once: walking through the streets of Santa Monica and being very caramelized; also during a romantic trip to Disney and much more. However, in 2012 they decided to go their separate ways.

The couple on a trip to Disney.

romance rumors

In the last moment, Milo Ventimiglia He starred in several rumors of romance. It was said that she was in a relationship with kelly egarianthe designer’s marketing coordinator Stella McCartney. The rumor started in 2017, when the two were seen together at the Emmy Awards.

In 2019 he was linked to Diane Guerrero, after both were photographed eating together. However, the actor never confirmed any of the romances and always kept secret about his private life. He is currently single.

