Who were the children and teachers who lost their lives in Uvalde

Families and an entire community were grieving this week after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at a Uvalde elementary school.

Since Tuesday, the families were gathered in a civic center and their names began to appear on social networks.

The attack on the school with a record 600 students is the deadliest on a school in the state.

This is what is known about the victims so far.

Manny Renfro said his 8-year-old grandson, Uzihay Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest boy I have ever met,” said Renfro. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandson.”

Renfro said Uziyah visited him in San Angelo over Spring Break.

We started throwing the soccer ball to each other and he started showing him some passes. Fast boy and caught the ball very well.

A relative remembered Eva Mireles, 44, as a mother and wife. Mireles was a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary.

“She was adventurous. I will always say wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be sorely missed,” said Amber Ybarra, 34, of San Antonio.

Ybarra said she was prepared to donate blood and wondered how no one noticed the gunman enough to stop him.

“For me this is more than mental health care,” said Ybarra, who also attended Robb Elementary. “Someone has to make a dramatic change before something like this happens.”

Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher, was also killed in the massacre, her son told NBC News. Garcia had worked at Robb Elementary for 23 years, according to her biography on the school’s website. For five years she has been teaching alongside Mireles.

A GoFundMe page set up by her family for funeral expenses describes her as a long-time teacher and mother of four and as a “sweet, kind and loving” person. The GoFundMe account raised more than $30,000 in 12 hours.

He sacrificed himself protecting the children in the auloa,” says the donation page. “She is a hero. She was loved so much and she will be sorely missed.”

In 2019, Garcia was named a finalist for the Trinity Award for Teaching Excellence given to San Antonio area teachers by Trinity University.

Xavier Javier Lopez was looking forward to the summer so he could go swimming with his cousin, said Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington.

“You were an adorable 10-year-old boy, you just enjoyed life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” Garza said. “She loved dancing with her brothers and his mother. This has destroyed us.”

Garza also lamented the lax gun laws in Texas.

“We should have more restrictions, especially if these children are not in the right state of mind and all they want is to hurt people, especially innocent children.”

In a video that has been viewed more than 500,000 times, Federico Torres, the father of 10-year-old Rojelio, told a KHOU-TV reporter that he ran everywhere in Uvalde looking for news of his son.

“They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and nothing, not even in San Antonio,” Torres said. “They don’t tell us to go, just a photo, waiting for everything to be fine.”

But after 12 hours, Precious Pérez, Rojelio’s aunt, said that the family learned that the boy died in the massacre.

“We are devastated and heartbroken,” Pérez said. “Rojer was very smart, he worked hard and he was helped. We will miss him but we will not forget him.”

Polly Flores confirmed to ABC News that her 10-year-old nieces, Jackie Cazares and Annabelle Rodriguez, were among the victims.

Jackie’s father, Jacinto Cazares wrote on Facebook: “My baby girl has been taken, taken from our arms and our lives in such a cowardly way. She so young so innocent, full of life and love. She hurts us in the soul”.

Annabelle Rodriguez was in the same classroom as her cousin Jackie, ABC News reported.

A photo of Annabelle on social media shows her with an honor roll and music certificate.

Jaliah Nicole Silguero and her cousin Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Jalia Nicole Silguero, 11, did not want to go to class on Tuesday, even though she normally liked school, her mother Verónica Luevanos told Univision.

“I think she knew something was going to happen,” Luevanos said between sobs.

A photo of Jaliah circulated online showing her smiling for the cameras, with her dark glasses and brown hair on her shoulder.

“My heart is broken, my baby I love you so much,” her mother wrote on Facebook. “Don’t forget to take care of me, your father, your sisters and your brother, fly my baby.”

Jayce Caremlo Luevanos, 10, was Jaliah’s cousin, according to family members.

A few hours after the shooting, family members shared photos of Jaliah and Jayce on Facebook, with requests to help find them. Verónica Luevanos posted a collage with photos of the two, with the title “Fly little angels. We will miss them very much.”

A GoFundMe page organized by relatives for Jayce’s parents said they “need as much help as possible in these dire times.” In 6 hours he raised over $6,000.

“Please help us get Jayce to rest,” the message read.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, liked to do floor stunts and in one photo she wore a pink cheerleader uniform with a pink bow.

Pilar Newberry, whose daughter, Chloe, was taking gym classes with Makenna, said the two girls were happy to be friends. They had recently given each other friendship bracelets.

“Sweet Makenna Rest in Paradise,” Newberry wrote on Facebook. “My heart is broken, my daughter Chloe loved her very much.”

Makenna’s father, Brandon Elrod, told KTRK-TV Tuesday that he had been waiting for hours and feared she might not be alive.”

“It is very sad to know what this world has become,” he said.

Alithia Ramírez had just turned 10 in April. Her father, Ryan Ramirez, posted a photo of her online on April 28 of her with the caption “Happy birthday to my baby, 10!!!!”

In the photo, he was wearing jean shorts and a faded T-shirt with the phrase “Peace out Single Digits, #I’m10″. She had her hair on her back and was smiling at the camera. A bow that said “Birthday Girl” was on her shorts.

His father shared the same bike online Tuesday night while pleading for help. “I am trying to find my daughter Alithia,” he wrote. “I have called hospitals and nothing.”

“I’m confused and worried and trying to find my baby,” Ramirez told KTRK. Alithia was in the fourth grade.

On Wednesday morning she changed her Facebook photo, but this time the birthday photo now had angel wings via Photoshop.

Miranda Mathis was fatally shot Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Miranda Mathis’s family had been searching for her for several hours before her cousin confirmed her death on Facebook. The 11-year-old shared a photo online wearing a pink top and her big blue eyes and a grin from ear to ear.

“My cousin, we love you very much and I am very sorry that this has happened. Please keep my family in your prayers,” Deanna Miller wrote.

Tess Marie Mata (left) with her sister Faith.

Tess Marie Mata, age 10, liked to play softball with her sister Faith. She was very smart and liked to play tag with her families, Faith Mata wrote in a Facebook message to her sister.

“Sissy, I miss you so much,” wrote Faith Mata. “I just want to hug you and tell you how beautiful you are; I want to take you outside to play softball. I want to go on one last vacation with the family, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you.”

“Tessy, mom, dad and I are not the same without you but it comforts us to know that you will be waiting for us in heaven and that there is room for us there.”

Ten-year-old José Fores received an award for making the honor roll just hours before the shooting, his uncle Christopher Salazar told The Washington Post. Salazar shared a photo with the newspaper in which the fourth grade student looks happy.

“He was a very happy kid,” Salazar said. “He loved his parents and loved to laugh and have fun.” Then he added: “He was very smart.”

A cousin of Nevaeh Bravo wrote on Facebook Tuesday that the fourth grader “is with the angels in heaven now.” Hours earlier, she was asking online for news about Nevaeh, with a photo of her smiling wearing a blue blouse.

“We love you so much princess,” Emily Grace Ayala wrote. Please continue to keep his parents and our family in your prayers.

Austin Ayala, another cousin, told Washington Postthat her loved ones were trying to understand how someone could kill a girl who “put on a smile for everyone”.

Lexi Rubio, 10, received an honor roll and “good citizen” certificate Tuesday.

“We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school,” her mother Kimberly Mata-Rubio said on Facebook. “I didn’t know this was our farewell.”

Her cousin, Briana Mata, set up a GoFundMe for the family. Mata called Lexi her “little star”. She liked to play softball.

“He was a shining light in everyone’s life and played very well,” Mata wrote. “You left this world very soon and we will miss you. We shared a love for the game and I will forever miss my biggest fan.”

Her trainer Kylie Rae wrote on Twitter Tuesday that Lexi “lost her life when it hadn’t even started yet.”

“My shortstop,” he wrote. “Lexi, you and your smile will be sorely missed. Keep jumping over those fences my baby.”

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez was fatally shot Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A photo of Maite circulated on the networks while she showed her certificate of having entered the honor roll. The San Antonio Express-News reported that she was 10 years old.

An account of GoFundMe it was arranged for her parents. A cousin of Maite said that “with a broken heart” they announced the death of “this sweet and intelligent girl.” The donation page shows a photo of her in a plaid dress. “Maite Rodriguez, we love you very much.”

Elijah Cruz Torres, 10, was due to play his last softball game of the year on Tuesday.

“She was very excited about her softball game. She was very nervous about the game,” her aunt said on a Facebook page called Softball for Girls. “I talked to her last night and she was nervous.”

Elijah was anxiously waiting to find out if she had been named to the All Star team.

Layla Salazar, 10, liked to swim and made dancing videos on TikTok, her father Vincent Salazar said.

He won six races on track day at school. Saazar posted a photo of Layla in her blue bows on Facebook.

Every morning when he took her home, he and Salazar used to sing Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”. She was looking forward to the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“Yesterday we lost our hearts and our whole world,” Salazar wrote. “We love you my girl, Dad is sorry that I am not there to protect you when you needed me most. Fly high my little angel, fly”

With information from the Associated Press