Who were the eliminated from the program?

Yesterday a new episode of “Here you dance: Talent vs. Fame”; second season of the star hosted by Sergio Lagos. In it, 18 famous and professional dancers compete to be the best dancer in the fast-paced competition.

Six participants appeared in the chapter, who were evaluated by the jury made up of Neilas Katinas; Fran García-Huidobro and Karen Connolly with notes from 1 to 10 the secret Karen note. The two worst evaluated went to the Final Battle to choose an eliminated today.

The dancers’ performances

The first couple to perform was Carolina Oliva and Felipe Basáez, who danced “Libertango”, by Bond. On average, the judges gave the couple a grade 7.

The next couple on stage were Yamna Lobos and David Sáez, who danced to “Wicked game”, by Chris Isaak. After her introduction, Yamna reiterated that she does not feel safe on the show, despite having the best grades of the season, and that she prefers to go day by day. For his part, David revealed that the choreography they performed is a representation of the way he met his fiancé Zachary Blanco, whom he will marry on August 13. On average, the couple scored close to 8.

The next to perform were Eyal Meyer and Melissa Briones, who danced to “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT and Ezra Koenig. His grade was a 6.

The next couple to perform was the one made up of María José Campos and Emilio Rubilar, who danced “Secret”, by Maroon 5. Their grade was an 8.

Then, Thati Lira and Julio Allendes took the stage, who danced “True Colors”, by Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake. Surprisingly, the choreography finished, Sergio arrived at Thati throwing flower petals and then brought in a large number of flower bouquets.

The judges then announced that his grade is an 8, thus his secret note was no longer an 8, causing laughter throughout the studio.

The last couple to appear on stage were Carolina Soto and Luciano Coppelli, who danced “El Anillo”, by Jennifer Lopez. Neilas indicated that Carola did not dance to the full, and that she must take risks to get a good grade, because here she lacked security and energy, and she did everything very smoothly. Her grade was a 5.

What were the secret notes?

After the presentations, Karen’s grades were revealed, which were an 8 for Thati, an 8 for María José, a 9 for Yamna, a 9 for Carolina Oliva, an 8 for Eyal and a 5 for Carolina Soto. With this, Eyal Meyer, with 21 points, and Carolina Soto, with 16, were the two worst marks and had to face each other in the final battle to see the next one eliminated from the program.

In her 45 seconds, Carolina danced “Mambo”, by Azúcar Moreno. Later, Eyal danced to 45 seconds of Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”. By unanimous decision of the jury, Karen announced that the next eliminated from the star is Carolina Soto.

“I did not take it as a game, I gave the best I had. The gratitude that I take with me is wonderful, I love art with my heart, I always took criticism with respect. I am leaving with one more television experience, I love television, if they call me for another season I will return. I’m leaving super worthy because I did everything I had to do, “said the singer after the decision, very grateful for the program.

"Here you dance: Talent vs. Fama", from Monday to Thursday after "Tele13 Central", on Channel 13.




