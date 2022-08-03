Who were the star couples of 2002?

Star couples come together and fall apart so quickly that we sometimes have a little to follow. Who was with whom, and when, and for how long? Difficult to remember all that especially when these couples were formed years ago, if not decades ago.

Fortunately, Grazia is here to remind you of some good memories. And this time, we decided to look back on the year 2002 and therefore to look at the couples who were in the news twenty years ago. Spoiler: few are still with us today…

The star couples of 2002

In 2002, Jennifer Lopez was married to her favorite dancer, Cris Judd, whom she would leave the same year for a certain Ben Affleck. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were THE most glamorous couple on the planet. Eva Longoria had just had their first marriage to Tyler Christopher. Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz were inseparable. Ryan Gosling appeared in broad daylight with Sandra Bullock. Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis seemed indestructible… Well, you will have understood it, all these couples ended up biting the dust.

But there are still a few that have stood the test of time! David and Victoria Beckham, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were already together and despite a few hardships, miracle, they are still together in 2022! And as long as it lasts a little longer…

