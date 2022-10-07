News

Who were they and what crimes do they point out to victims of the shooting at the Tiquisate hotel?

Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Public Ministry (MP) reported this Wednesday, October 5, that through the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office of Tiquisate, Escuintla, they appeared at approximately 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday at the place identified as Hotel Casandra, on El Semillero beach, where six people were found dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecution staff and criminal investigation technicians They processed the scene and identified the victims.

Is about Karen Anabella Morales Sazo, 32; Yonathan Daniel Siritit Vasquez, 22, and four adolescents, whose bodies were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif).

Also the researchers collected 83 ballistic evidence and some samples were also sent to Inacif as part of the process.

According to the preliminary investigation, two of the deceased They were relatives of Auner Gustavo Siritit Vásquez, alias “El Pupa”, who recently died violently inside Canada Farm.

The deceased was in preventive detention, derived from an ongoing investigation by the prosecution.

To read more: Luz María López case: charred plastics found in the victim’s body are exhibited in court

The deceased They were part of a criminal structure that was dedicated to robbery and contract killings in the urban area of ​​Tiquisate.

While the National Civil Police reported that one of the bodies was located in the hotel pool.

He added that the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, head or chest.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

the difficult situation of the relatives of the victims of the tragedy in Jocotán

11 mins ago

Departure of two units from PREPA’s Costa Sur plant causing blackout in different sectors

22 mins ago

Zelensky’s harsh message at the OAS to countries that do not support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression

33 mins ago

President Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted in the US for Possessing Small Amounts of Marijuana

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button