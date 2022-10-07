Who were they and what crimes do they point out to victims of the shooting at the Tiquisate hotel?

Prosecution staff and criminal investigation technicians They processed the scene and identified the victims.

The Public Ministry (MP) reported this Wednesday, October 5, that through the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office of Tiquisate, Escuintla, they appeared at approximately 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday at the place identified as Hotel Casandra, on El Semillero beach, where six people were found dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Is about Karen Anabella Morales Sazo, 32; Yonathan Daniel Siritit Vasquez, 22, and four adolescents, whose bodies were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif).

Also the researchers collected 83 ballistic evidence and some samples were also sent to Inacif as part of the process.

According to the preliminary investigation, two of the deceased They were relatives of Auner Gustavo Siritit Vásquez, alias “El Pupa”, who recently died violently inside Canada Farm.

The deceased was in preventive detention, derived from an ongoing investigation by the prosecution.

The deceased They were part of a criminal structure that was dedicated to robbery and contract killings in the urban area of ​​Tiquisate.

While the National Civil Police reported that one of the bodies was located in the hotel pool.

He added that the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, head or chest.