Who were your partners before having the most beautiful romance of all?

Tom Holland and Zendaya they have been dating since last year and they are one of the couples of the moment. However, before there had been other opportunities in love that did not go so well.

Their union took place thanks to the trilogy of films by spider-man from Marvel, where he served as the spider-man and she, his MJ, although they were first very good friends since 2016.

The chemistry crossed the recording sets to form one of the most promising relationships in Hollywood.

But who were the couples of Tom Holland and Zendaya before dating?

The one who has had the most experience in the field of love at 26 years old is the British. Before uniting with the star of euphoria dated assistant director Elle Lotherington with whom it is presumed that he had a love relationship for almost two years, from 2015 to 2017.

According to what to see, in mid-2019 the Marvel actor he found love again in a childhood friend named Olivia Bolton. However, there are only photos of them walking around London, since they kept their romance completely secret.

Also, in early 2020 he was linked to actress Nadia Parkes, with whom he shared the quarantine. Her union did not survive this and from 2021 she opened her heart to Zendaya.

In the case of the American previously was with singer Trevor Jackson, whom he met in the middle of show business at the age of 16.

They had a four-year love relationship, being the person with whom he has shared his life the longest in this regard. It is speculated that they did not end on good terms and it was toxic.

Later, Zendaya had a brief romance with her HBO Max series co-star Jacob Elordi. They were seen kissing and holding hands in New York in 2020, but it didn’t turn anything more serious and they broke up soon after.