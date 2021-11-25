who will be able to train according to the new rules

The rules for training change: with the introduction of the super green pass go to gym or in pool it becomes impossible for those who are not vaccinated against Covid.

The government has decided to introduce new restrictions to face the fourth wave of Covid with a decree ad hoc approved already today by the Council of Ministers.

After numerous comparisons, therefore, it was decided to change the rules not only for the yellow and orange area (for the red one we will talk about later), but also for the white area. In detail, we will pass – probably from December 6, 2021 – from the current green pass to a super green pass, with the difference that this certification will be issued only to those who result vaccinated or whatever healed – for less than 6 months – from Covid.

Rules that, as we will see below, also apply to gyms and swimming pools, with good news, however, for those who are vaccinated as even in the case of passage in orange zone they will be able to continue training.

Gym and swimming pool in the white area: what changes with the super green pass

Today, access to gyms and swimming pools is not precluded to those who are not vaccinated. To train, in fact, all you need is a green pass valid, also released following a negative swab carried out 48 (in the case of rapid swab) or 72 hours (for the molecular swab) before.

This rule applies to both the white area than for the yellow, but there may be major changes soon. From 6 December – probable but not yet confirmed date – to go to the gym or swimming pool will be super green pass required.

In fact, therefore, access prohibited to non-vaccinated people, even if they show a negative swab. However, it seems that this rule will only apply in the white zone for the Christmas period.

Gym and swimming pool in the orange area: what changes with the super green pass

If on the one hand, with the decree of 24 November they are introduced new restrictions for the unvaccinated, on the other hand there will be less for those who are in possession of the super green pass.

The Government, in fact, has accepted the request made by the regions regarding the need not to make a possible return of the yellow and orange areas weigh on the vaccinated.

We remind you, in fact, that gyms and swimming pools should be in the orange zone close, at least according to current legislation. The new decree, on the other hand, keeps the plants open giving the opportunity to train to those who have been vaccinated or recovered for less than 6 months. Good news also for the structures: for these, in fact, there is no risk of closing in the event that there is a deterioration such as to require the passage in the orange zone.

On the other hand, considering the high percentage of vaccinated in Italy, there will certainly be people who will be able to continue training regularly.

But be careful: if – we hope never – there should be numbers from red zone, for gyms and swimming pools, closure would be inevitable. With the new decree, in fact, the restrictions for the red zone remain unchanged, which continue to apply to everyone, vaccinated and not. Here, therefore, gyms and swimming pools – as well as restaurants – should close.