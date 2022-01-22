who will be entitled to it in 2022 (and who will not). The news

The bonus of 100 euros in paychecks changes with the IRPEF reform. The benefit, defined in the budget law as “supplementary treatment”, will continue to be paid as before only to those who have an income of up to 15 thousand euros, while it is also recognized to those with a total income of between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros but only in presence of certain conditions. In the text of the maneuver it is specified that in order to be entitled to supplementary treatment, the sum of certain deductions must in fact be “higher than the gross tax”.

What are the deductions mentioned in the budget law? We list them below:

for family loads;

for income from employment, assimilated and pension;

agricultural and real estate loans for the purchase of a first home limited to the charges incurred in connection with loans or mortgages contracted up to 31 December 2021;

deductions for donations, for health expenses within the limits set by article 15 of the TUIR;

for the installments for the restoration of the building stock and energy requalification of buildings and other regulatory provisions, for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2021;

Who will be entitled to the bonus of 100 euros in 2022

To obtain the bonus, the total of these deductions must therefore be higher than the gross tax, as is also emphasized in a report by the Parliament. In the event that this condition occurs, the supplementary treatment is recognized for an amount, in any case not exceeding 1,200 euros, “determined to an extent equal to the difference between the sum of the deductions listed above and the gross tax”. Compared to the past, therefore, nothing changes for those with an income of up to 15 thousand euros, but something could instead change if this threshold is exceeded. In this case the bonus could be less consistent and will be calculated as the difference between deductions and gross income tax.

It must be said that these taxpayers will in any case benefit from the cut in the personal income tax rates and in this case from the lowering of the 27% rate by two points. Furthermore, only for 2022 there is a discount on contributions of 0.8% for those with a taxable salary not exceeding € 2,692. How all these measures will affect the paycheck of the individual taxpayer is difficult to say with certainty. It will obviously depend on case by case. The new reform is expected to debut in March.