who will be most affected

Bad news for all owners of one Postepay, the payment method preferred by most Italians. Now everyone who owns this card will have to pay for one mandatory fee which will be withdrawn directly from the account.

From 13 Decemberin fact, a tax will be applied and the expected amount will be directly deducted from the account. The unwelcome surprise will therefore involve i customers of Poste Italiane but mainly some holders of PostePay. Let’s see in detail who will have to pay this new tax and how much it costs.

Who will have to pay the new tax

The “victims” of the change will be the owners of the PostePay Evolution,the product of Poste Italiane ideal for carrying out the main banking operations such as crediting the salary or pension as well as for making various online payments. The advantage of the Evolution card is that it isbe associated with an IBAN like a traditional bank account. Consequently it can be used to house bills or to credit the salary. To request it is very easy: just go to the post office of your city with an identity card and tax code.

THE costs of PostePay they are generally very low, but since Monday. in the Evolution version, there is a monthly contribution worth one euro equal to 12 euros per year, applicable to those who own the card before January 1, 2019. Therefore very clear and basic prices for PostePay to which, however, thestamp duty with an annual value of 34.89 euros. All customers who have a credit sum equal to or greater than 5,000 euros in their postal account will have to pay the stamp duty on their card.

For the activation of the Evolution card there is an initial cost of 5 euros for the issue and 15 euros for the first top-up. The withdrawal at an ATM will remain unchanged, zero euros if it takes place at a post office and 2 euros at any other bank counter. In general, therefore, between rent and various price increases, the total increases amounted to 20% more. After the rising costs of electricity and gas, fuel, raw materials (the cost of coffee is even increasing while that of panettone and pandoro is already active), we will see an increase, albeit minimal, in the commission on the PostePay Evolution Card. .