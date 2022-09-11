Who will be Prince Eric? These are the actors who will play the characters in the new movie

The day that Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of “The little Mermaid“, the red lights were lit in the studies Disney. The former member of one direction He was giving himself the luxury of rejecting the offer of what on paper looks like a sure success in cinema and, with it, his acting bonuses.

Nobody understood it because, who in their right mind could put aside a reversal of the 1989 animated film, in which a teenage royalty of the sea falls in love with a man and makes a pact with a witch to become human.

Styles, at that time, thought more about touring the world and filming would have taken up the necessary time, he said in an interview.

Read also: This is the meaning of “Lamento Boliviano”, the most successful song of Enanitos Verdes

But then, in the pre-pandemic 2019, the spotlights pointed to an actor who was beginning to stand out in productions such as “Portraits of war” and “My footprints at home”, the first as part of a historical drama and, the other, playing a kind and loving young man in search of his lost dog.

Jonah Hauer Kingnow 27 years old, was chosen to be the heartthrob of Ariel, who already had in his hands Halle Bailey, of African-American descent, who has just turned 22 years old.



Photo: Via Instagram

Both were chosen by filmmaker Rob Marshall, director of “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Chicago.”

He was also the director of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Mysterious Waters”, a saga from which he extracted the Spaniard Javier Bardem so that he is now his King Triton and father of the Little Mermaid.

Melissa McCarthy, from “Dangerous Gun Girls” and “Spy,” will play the villainous Ursula, the evil octopus thirsty for power.



Photo: Instagram

A teaser with the first video of Ariel swimming in the depths and singing was revealed today, generating various reactions on the web.

“The actress still doesn’t convince me,” user Katharsis wrote on YouTube.

“The special effects of the ocean are impressive,” said David Stevens.

“Although I still miss the original Ariel, I love her voice as well as in English and Spanish,” user Fernanda Abigail said in the same source.

Live action reversals by Disney have been its line in the last 12 years, when in 2010 it decided to revisit “Alice in Wonderland”, directed by Tim Burton, with just over a billion dollars raised, it is say, five times more than occupied for its shooting.

Read also: The luxuries that Pepe Aguilar gives himself with his children thanks to his fortune

The “Lion King”, of 2019, has been the most successful of the bet so far, raising more than one thousand 500 million dollars in the world, that is, about six dollars for each one spent, reaching the rank eight of blockbuster movies of all time.

“Beauty and the Beast,” with Emma Watson, made $1.2 billion and Aladdin, with Will Smith, just over $1 billion.

“The Jungle Book” is in the 54th place of the most viewed in history, while “Dumbo” does not appear in the first 400, registering only a little more than 350 million, almost double the amount invested in the production.

The new version of “Pinocchio”, with Tom Hanks, arrived directly on the Disney streaming platform.

“The Little Mermaid” will be released, still unknown if in commercial theaters or via streaming, next May.