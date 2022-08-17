who will be princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 and 6

Its ethereal appearance has made it the favorite of many filmmakers to play elite roles. She has been from a frivolous socialite to an intergalactic leader, or a fact that has not diminished her histrionic challenges, on the contrary: elizabeth decicki has been called to personify Lady Di in the series crown, ideal role for an actress who avoids comfort zones.

Who is Elizabeth Debicki?

His first role was in the romantic comedy A Few Best Men. Elizabeth it had just three lines of dialogue and in the final edit they cut two. Still, the movie was at the time the best thing that could have ever happened to her.

Shortly thereafter, as soon as he graduated from acting school at the Victorian College of the Arts in University of Melbourne, in Australiawas chosen to be part of the universe of the films of her compatriot, the Australian baz Luhrmannin The Great Gatsby.

“I was a baby when I made that movie!” she told Guardian, “and ignorance was bliss; I still had nothing to fear. I was fascinated to watch Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan”.

In the film, Debicki plays Jordan Baker, a carefree young socialite who is friends with Daisy Buchanan, Jay Gatsby’s romantic interest. The paper put the French-born Australian in the sights of directors that, although they pigeonholed her into roles related to the elites and royalty, they have taken her to such discrepant scenarios, such as that of a intergalactic high priestess in the saga Guardians of the Galaxy or in your next adventure playing Princess Diana in the Netflix series TheCrown.

With 32 years is a millennial without social networksyes She doesn’t have a partner for now, or at least she hasn’t let anyone find out, although at the time she worked on the series The Night Managerrumors arose that she was dating her partner Tom Hiddleston. When questioned about it in The Telegraphjoked that Tom “is so damn handsome, gentlemanly and courteous, it’s impossible not to fall in love with him”. But of course, we all know that. And neither cleared up the rumours.

Your participation in Tenet (2020), the most recent film of Christopher Nolan that has just been released, could make us fantasize that he is now having an affair with Robert Pattinsonwho also participates in this surreal action thriller in which actor John David Washington, whose character is simply called “the protagonist”, must stop the outbreak of World War III by mastering the ability to reverse time.

But we know in advance that, if it were, Debicki would remain airtight. What is true is that this collaboration with Nolan has led her to climb another rung in her careersince the filmmaker is recognized as a cult director thanks to films like memento and inception. Like the memorable Batman begin Y the Dark Knight.

Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5: Elizabeth Debicki

If we had to compare Elizabeth Debicki with any personality, it would be, without a doubt, with the legendary Lady Di, And not just because of her physical beauty. Diana spencer She was a discreet and reserved young woman who lived in the comfort of a low profile as a kindergarten teacher and dreamed of being a ballet dancer.

Until the day that fate led her to become Diana of Wales, the most beloved princess of the United Kingdom, and also the most rebellious and fascinating, which made her the most famous and photographed woman on the planet.

Debicki, on the other hand, is a girl who does not want to draw attention to her personal life.. The daughter of a couple of dancers, she did train in ballet although she was too tall for this discipline since she was little, which is why she took refuge in contemporary dance and, later, in acting.

The funny thing is that fate has led her to embody Diana of Wales, of course in a figurative way. And despite the fact that she has had a successful career in which she has worked with great directors and has shone for her multiple interpretations, it is this role in the series The Crown the one that begins to put her in the sights of the entire public. And it is that from day one in which the historical drama was transmitted, The appearance of the iconic woman who shook the protocols of Buckingham Palace has been expected

Debicki has managed to keep her privacy mostly intact thus far, But when seasons five and six air, it may just become one of the biggest challenges I face in Hollywood life.. Just look at the large number of comparisons that fans are already making about her physical resemblance to “The People’s Princess.”

An internal source of the series assured the tabloid The Sun that when they saw Elizabeth come into the room to talk about the role, “producers were impressed by her authentic strength and personality.”

They were looking for a woman who did indeed project a star aura, but who was also vulnerable. Debicki had those qualities and in the social networks of the series spoke about the commitment that this role implies and about his perception of the hit show.

The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and actions live in the hearts of countless people. It is a true privilege and a great honor to join this master project that had me absolutely hooked from the very first episode.

Debicki was already a fan of The Crown because her friend Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret in the first few seasons —then Kirby was relieved by Helena Boham Carter; and this reminds us that we will not see Elizabeth Debicki on screen with Olivia Coleman because by then the Queen Elizabeth II will be played by Imelda Staunton—.

The fascination surrounding the figure of the princess seems to follow all the women who have recreated her in fiction, as happened to Naomi Watts —who ended up regretting accepting the leading role in the film Diana, which only earned her a Razzie nomination for Worst Performance.

He seems to be a character who, due to his historical reality and the love that continues to surround him, submits to public scrutiny not only the histrionic quality of the actresses, but their appearance, similarity, differences, even behavior. They will also be last two seasons of crown, Which is extra pressure.

Perhaps Elizabeth Debicki has nothing to worry about crown, since many critics have predicted “a barrage of awards”, but for The Mirror confessed that she is “overwhelmed, terrified and excited at the same time. It is a dream role Princess Diana was an extraordinary human being and she still lives and will live in the hearts of thousands of people.”