who will be “tapped” at home – Libero Quotidiano

The bulletins released by the Ministry of Health show that the Covid emergency in Italy is not over yet. Thus, to cope with the nearly 30,000 infections and 120 deaths recorded on December 17, the government is thinking of new squeezes. There is one in particular that should make the unvaccinated fearful: it is selective lockdown. Authoritative sources close to Roberto Speranza reveal to The print the last hypothesis he is thinking about Mario Draghi, that is, to follow the Austria model. The Austrian health minister, Wolfang Mueckstein, announced a Christmas in quarantine for the no Vax, who from 24 to 26 December and by the end of the year will be able to leave home “only to visit a loved one”.

Christmas? Draghi can no longer rule it out. The Super Green pass is not enough, the voice: towards extreme measures, devastating scenario

The Italian idea is similar: a lockdown for the unvaccinated is contained at peak times of large gatherings between relatives and friends, that is from 19 to 24 on Christmas Eve night, from 12 to 16 on Christmas day and on New Year’s Eve. Always the same sources reached by Massimo Giannini’s newspaper speak of a well thought out idea and not a simple suggestion. Meanwhile, Veneto is the first region to take measures to stop the infections.

Covid, closures and restrictions at Christmas. Alarming rumors from the government filter out: The diktat is to deny, but ..., what awaits us

The governor Luca Zaia has in fact decided to tighten the time and anticipate the yellow zone as of today, Saturday 18 December. They will change color, with the addition of new limitations, also Liguria and the province of Trento which will pass into the yellow zone on Monday. To save themselves, at least at the moment, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna that remain in the white zone, while the Marche will instead go to the yellow zone on December 27th. To sign the ordinance for the other Regions could be the Minister of Health Speranza, also alarmed by the rise in cases from Covid-19.

250 deaths a day, the only alternative is the lockdown. They want to lock us up again: red alert, here's the date

Source link

