Who will be the ministers of the government of Gustavo Petro?

(CNN Spanish) — The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has outlined little by little what his government will be, with the appointment of some ministers.

Bit by bit, Petro —who was elected in the June 19 elections— is announcing the officials who will lead the ministries in the government that begins on August 7.

Ministry of Finance — José Antonio Ocampo

José Antonio Ocampo will be Colombia’s next finance minister and his goal will be “to build a productive economy and an economy for life,” Petro said upon announcing his election to the country’s economic portfolio.

José Antonio Ocampo is currently the co-director of the Economic and Political Development Specialization at the School of International and Public Affairs, a member of the Committee on Global Thought, and co-chair of the Initiative for Policy Dialogue at Columbia University.

He is also the chairman of the Committee for Development Policy, an expert committee of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc).

Ocampo has a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Notre Dame in 1972 and a Ph. Colombia, and as a visiting professor at the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford and Yale.

This is a key announcement that has been very well received by various sectors, since Ocampo’s trajectory is a signal for the market economy and investors, at the same time that it is considered as a support for the management of the progressive agenda of Petro.

Foreign Ministry — Álvaro Leyva

This was Petro’s first cabinet appointment. At the time of your announcement on June 25the president-elect said that Leyva’s office will be “a Foreign Ministry of Peace”, adding that the country “will contribute all its efforts to the world to overcome the climate crisis and we expect all the efforts from the world to overcome our endemic violence.”

Álvaro Leyva is a politician of conservative origin. He was a promoter of the peace agreement in Havana between the government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC guerrillas; he was Minister of Mines and Energy in the government of Belisario Betancourt (1982-1986). He was also a presidential candidate for the Conservative Party in 2014.

Leyva will be key in Colombia’s foreign relations that will take a turn with respect to the current government of Iván Duque, as Petro announced the normalization of bilateral relations with Venezuela, which had been broken for years.

More appointments expected

After months of electoral campaign and two presidential rounds, Petro is carrying out the connection with the government of Iván Duque and is expected to make more announcements from his ministers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, local media report that both the president-elect and the vice president, Francia Márquez, will be on vacation before their presidential inauguration on August 7.

— With information from Gerardo Lemos, Ana Cucalón and Melissa Velásquez from CNN en Español.