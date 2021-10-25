Who will be the next James Bond? The top 10 of the most “eligible” candidates

After fifteen years of honorable career – the longest in the franchise’s history – Daniel Craig leaves the role of James Bond after No time to die, currently in the room. Anyone who has seen the film knows that there may already be a new 007 but the actor himself has already said that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to have a female successor.

The search for an heir is no small business but not a mission impossible either. On the other hand, many had turned up their noses because the actor did not respond to the classic canons of the most famous spy in the service of His Majesty, with his massive physique and that little aristocratic pout. It is not surprising then that the next in line of succession can amaze, perhaps with a touch of inclusiveness and politically correct. In fact, you could choose an actor of African American origin, a representative of the LGBT + community or even focus on a very young, which could guarantee longevity but also a more transversal segment of the public and thus “rejuvenate” protocols and procedures.

AAA spy wanted

The British bettors of the Betfair site have already expressed their opinion: according to the statistics aboard the Aston Martin Tom Hardy could go up with a better chance (they give it 13 to 8), closely followed by the Duke of Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Page (they give it 1 to 2). On the podium the silver medal goes to Luke Evans (they give it 11 to 4), followed closely by James Norton of Broadchurch (they give it 10 to 3) and Sam Heughan of Outlander (they give it 9 to 2). The rest of the ranking is pretty creaky because some favorites are too famous (like Tom “Loki” Hiddleston) or no longer very young (Idris Elba is 49, Craig was 38 at the start of his adventure in the saga) or even too fit , a mix of Big Jim and Ken (as in the case of Henry “Superman” Cavill).

Here, however, is a rather assorted top ten, a sort of eligible candidates for that highly coveted and iconic tuxedo.

James Norton

Loading... Advertisements James Norton at the Venice Film Festival

Square jaw, good look: the Grantchester star, however, has already demonstrated the dark side in The Nevers (the fantasy series Sky) and has long been a favorite of the public to replace Craig. His Bond would have a tender and protective side, it is no coincidence that the 36-year-old Londoner has often played the hero in costumed sagas such as War and Peace, but he would also be able to concentrate to achieve the goal. James Norton would bring a wave of humanity to 007, without making it mushy or gooey as it was told at times in No time to die. Highly recommended!

Tom Hardy