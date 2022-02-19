Who will be the presenters of the Oscar 2022 | Academy Confirmation

The Hollywood Academy confirmed on Tuesday that in the 94th Academy Awards -which will be carried out March 27 at the Dolby Theater of the Angels- the figure of the presenter will return, absent since 2018 with the never met goal of reducing the duration of the event to less than three hours. Although it will not be “one” or “presenter”, because those in charge of steering the destinations during that night there will be three women, all of them with strong roots in comedy: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

According to the specialized portal Variety, driving will be divided into three one hour blocks each, although joint appearances are not ruled out. In this way, the producer of the ceremony, Will Packerseeks to inflame new airs after bodriazo of last year, while having the obligation to raise the increasingly weak audience numbers, which passed from 30 million viewers to 10 million in five installments. Who are the women on whom the eyes of the entertainment world will rest?

Amy Schumer

Born and raised on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where she first made her mark in comedy nightclubs, Schumer rose to fame in 2012 with Inside Amy Schumera program broadcast on ComedyCentral which consisted of “augmented versions” of the real experiences of its protagonist, who was none other than herself. Owner of a corrosive and explicit humor even the graphic, his specialty is jokes about illnesses, deaths, insults and sex. His raw material: the misfortunes of everyday life. “I like to tackle things that no one else talks about, like the darkest and most serious topics about yourself. I talk about life, sex and personal stories and those things that everyone relates to, and others don’t, ”he said shortly after the launch of the program.

Tanned in the school of Saturday night Live, the actress and screenwriter has a fair number of stand-up specials to her credit (several of them available on Netflix) and participations in series of the stature of 30 rocks -created by tina feywho knew how to lead the gala of the Golden Globes with her friend and creative partner amy poehler–, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Girls.

On the big screen, on the other hand, his career was irregular and he had his first relevant role in the romantic-apocalyptic drama Seeking a Friend for the End of the Worldstarring Keira Knightley and Steve Carell. In 2015 he was placed under the command of Judd Apatow to bring to the screen a script of his authorship in trainwreckreleased here on DVD under the ghastly title of this girl is a messand three years later he starred sexy by accident. In mid-March, days before the gala, the series will premiere on the Hulu platform Life & Bethwritten by her.

Regina Hall

Although his film debut was with The Best Manproduced by Spike Leethose comedy fans with a good memory will remember the presence of this actress in the saga Scary Movie as part of the group made up of, among others, anna faris (iconic face of twisted indie comedy) and the brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans. His career lowered the profile after the first part of the millennium, but he has participated in series such as Ally McBeal or Law and Order: Los Angeles. has to his credit more than fifteen feature films, mostly comedies, among which the American version of death at a funeral and the 2015 sequel to Holidays. His last relevant work was in the Amazon Prime Video series nine perfect strangersstarring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Wanda Sykes

The oldest of the trio is this actress, producer and screenwriter born in 1964. But his thing is not only the screen, but also the paper, since he has also written the book Yeah, I Said Ita collection of essays on life, family and current affairs. Winner of an Emmy Award in 1999 for his scripts for The Chris Rock Showand with recurring appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasmin 2004 she was chosen by the magazine Entertainment Weekly What one of the 25 funniest people in the United Statesand five years later he even had his own nightly show on the channel Fox. She has had minor roles in various sitcoms ditto (nutty professor 2, A caring mother-in-law, almighty 2) and voiced animated characters in Invading neighbors, River and The ice Age.