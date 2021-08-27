Who will be the protagonist of the Disney + series? Fans have some ideas

The new adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novels is now in development and yet everything is silent about the actor who has been entrusted with the main role: here is who would be the readers’ favorites.

Among the most anticipated projects coming soon on Disney + thereis definitely the TV series based on the Percy Jackson saga and Rick Riordan’s Olympians. The new adaptation, which apparently will clearly distance itself from the two films with Logan Lerman And Alexandra Daddario released respectively in 2010 and 2013, directly involves the author of the saga. For the series – currently in pre-production – there is a lot of curiosity because, as promised by Riordan, it will be much more faithful to the novels and fix the mistakes of the films (which disappointed many fans of the books and even the author himself). Although the project was officially announced by Disney + last May, it is still unknown the leading actor who will take the baton from Logan Lerman, Percy Jackson’s interpreter in the movies. Via, then, to the hypotheses on which fans have recently been unleashed. Who will be the next teenage demigod? Here are the most cited names (or, at least, those preferred by loyal readers of the books).

Who will be the next Percy Jackson? The choices of the fans

On Twitter, Fandom asked his followers which actor they would see well as Percy Jackson in the upcoming Disney + series. The answers were several and, above all, the fans who actually want an unknown young actor in the part have won. In the top 10, however, there are also several already famous or emerging performers. It is the case of Aidan Gallagher, known for his role as Cinque in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, you hate Jacob Trembley seen in the movie Room. In second place there is Jorge Benito, a Spanish actor in the cast of the series Charon by Prime Video. In the list they also stand out Noah Jupe, recently seen in the miniseries The Undoing, Finn Wolfhard, the well-known Mike of Stranger Things, and even Tom Holland’s brother, Harry Holland. Here, in detail, the tweet with all the choices of the fans.