who will be the winners in the film categories

There are very few days left for the first big event of the 2023 awards season to take place; some Golden Globes intend to recover the attention and prestige lost in recent yearsfull of scandals, criticism and rudeness by some relevant members of Hollywood such as Tom Cruise himself.

But we are not here to go back to making blood and airing once again the dirty laundry of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association —HFPA for friends—, but to review the nominations in the film categories and try to find out who will take the cat to the water in the next morning of January 10 to 11.

best direction

Nominations for Best Director at the Satellite Awards and Critics Choice received and recognition received from the National Board of Review place Steven Spielberg as the great favorite of the night for ‘Los Fabelman’. Keep an eye on Martin McDonagh though, but if my heart had to choose, he’d go with the Daniels for ‘Everything At Once Everywhere’.

Best screenplay





As far as the script is concerned, something tells me that the main battle is Between the Daniels for ‘Everything at Once Everywhere’ and Martin McDonagh for ‘Battles of Inisherin’. If I had to take one of them, it would be the Daniels again, and in this case, I think they could ring the bell.

Todd Field (‘Tár’)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything at once everywhere’)

Martin McDonagh (‘Inisherin’s Banshees’)

Sarah Polley (‘They Talk’)

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner (‘The Fabelmans’)

Best Supporting Actor





No doubt one of the greatest claims —which are not few— of ‘Almas en tormento de Inisherin’ is found in its magnificent cast, and the award for best supporting actor is likely to end up in the hands of Brendan Gleeson. Let’s not lose sight of Brad Pitt for ‘Babylon’ and a Ke Huy Quan who could revolutionize the night.

Brendan Gleeson (‘Inisherin’s Banshees’)

Barry Keoghan (‘Inisherin’s Banshees’)

Brad Pitt (‘Babylon’)

Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything at once everywhere’)

Eddie Redmayne (‘The Angel of Death’)

Best Supporting Actress





In the best supporting actress category, anything can happen. There is no doubt that Angela Bassett is one of the best that she has given ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ —it has a couple of overwhelming scenes, but something tells me that the thing will be between Kerry Condon and Dolly De Leon. It may be the latter who lifts the statuette.

Angela Bassett (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’)

Kerry Condon (‘Inisherin’s Banshees’)

Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Everything at once everywhere’)

Dolly DeLeon (‘ triangle of sadness ‘)

Carey Mulligan (‘Uncovered’)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy





Even if I have to step over an Emma Thompson who is always to be feared, and as much as I enjoyed Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance in ‘The Menu’, there doesn’t seem to be any competition for Michelle Yeoh, who is capable of making you cry and, at the same time, delivering blows like nobody.

Lesley Manville (‘Mrs Harris’s Trip to Paris’)

Margot Robbie (‘Babylon’)

Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Menu’)

Emma Thompson (‘Good Luck Big Leo’)

Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything at Once Everywhere’)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy





I would love for Ralph Fiennes to take this recognition for his role in ‘The Menu’, not to mention a Daniel Craig who steals each of his scenes in ‘Stabs in the Back 2: The Mystery of the Glass Onion, but everything seems to indicate that it will be Colin Farrell who wins the Golden Globe.

Diego Calva (‘Babylon’)

Daniel Craig (‘Backstabbers 2: The Mystery of the Glass Onion’)

Adam Drive (‘Background Noise’)

Colin Farrell (‘Inisherin’s Banshees’)

Ralph Fiennes (‘The Menu’)

Best Actor in a Drama





The battle is served in the category of best actor in drama, and the two contenders are none other than Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser. We would need a crystal ball to know who will take the cat to the water, but something tells me the HFPA will go for Butler and his Elvis Presleymuch as Fraser deserves every accolade imaginable.

Austin Butler (‘Elvis’)

Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’)

Hugh Jackman (‘The Son’)

Bill Nighy (‘Living’)

Jeremy Pope (‘The Invention’)

Best Actress in Drama





There is no competition. Ana de Armas is immense in ‘Blonde’, and having Olivia Colman, Viola Davis and Michelle Williams in front of her is dizzying, but Cate Blanchett has practically got it done.

Cate Blanchett (‘Tár’)

Olivia Colman (‘Empire of Light’)

Viola Davis (‘The King Woman’)

Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’)

Michelle Williams (‘The Fabelmans’)

best soundtrack





Another category full of heavyweights in which it will be difficult to get it right. The main contest will probably be focused on Hildur Guðnadóttir and Alexandre Desplatand although both victories would seem correct to me, the person responsible for the scores of ‘Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro’ may end up imposing himself.

Carter Burwell for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Alexandre Desplat for ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Hildur Guðnadóttir for ‘They speak’

Justin Hurwitz for ‘Babylon’

John Williams for ‘The Fabelmans’

best original song





I wish the HFPA would play the revolution and give the Golden Globe for the best original song to “Naatu Naatu”, but with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ nominated in only two categories, it is more than likely that Lady Gaga will lift the trophy.

“Carolina” — Taylor Swift (‘Wild Girl’)

“Ciao Papa” – Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro (‘Pinocchio’)

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga and BloodPop (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)

“Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” — Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

best animated film





If there is justice, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ should be the big winner in this category. Hase not lack anything disirWhat would Schuster say?

‘Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro’

inu-oh’

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

‘Grid’

Best Foreign Language Film





Another dizzying list of nominees. ‘All Quiet Front’ is one of the great films of 2022 and my favorite in this section, but with maestro Park and his ‘Decision To Leave’, the ‘RRR’ revolution, the Belgian bombshell ‘Close’ and ‘ Argentina, 1985’ among the candidates, anything can happen. I will let my heart guide me.

‘All quiet on the front’ (Germany)

‘Argentina, 1985’ (Argentina)

‘Close’ (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

‘Decision To Leave’ (South Korea)

‘RRR’ (India)

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy





Do I want to win with all my might ‘All at once everywhere’? Yes. Is ‘Inisherin’s Banshees’ going to win? Too. Or at least I think so.

‘Babylon’

‘Inisherin’s Banshees’

‘Everything at once everywhere’

‘Backstabbers 2: The Mystery of the Glass Onion’

‘Triangle of sadness’

best dramatic film





The HFPA already awarded the Golden Globe to the original ‘Avatar’, so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they played it safe and stuck another statuette on ‘The Sense of Water’. Be careful with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which has garnered Best Picture nominations at the Critics Choice and Satellite Awards, and was voted Best Picture of the Year by NBR. Let’s go with Maverick.