Who will come after Sassoli – Il Post

On Tuesday morning the European Parliament in plenary session will vote to elect the person who will take the place of David Sassoli, president of the Parliament who died on 11 January while he was still in office.

Sassoli had in any case reached the end of his mandate, which according to an agreement made at the beginning of the legislature should have lasted two and a half years. For weeks, so even before his health conditions worsened, the favorite candidate to replace him was Roberta Metsola, a 42-year-old Maltese MEP. On paper, a few hours after the start of the vote, the main political groups in Parliament reached an agreement to elect Metsola, which however does not seem very solid. Some do not exclude that the vote could go differently from expectations.

“On paper, he has the votes,” he told al Post an important member of parliament of the Socialists: “then it will be necessary to see, discontent is quite widespread”.

A possible victory by Metsola only of measure, not to mention its defeat, would undermine relations between the parliamentary groups of the majority, in a very delicate period for the European Parliament which in the coming months will examine very relevant proposals to complete the Green Deal. European and reform the rules of the Internet, among other things.

At the moment Metsola is the first vice-president of the European Parliament, that is the one with the highest rank among all 15 vice-presidents. She entered Parliament in 2013, when she was the first MEP elected in Malta. Before that she had been a lawyer expert in European law and from 2012 to 2013 advisor to the High Representative for European Affairs, Catherine Ashton.

The appointment of Metsola seems designed to bring together the three main parliamentary groups that are part of the coalition that manages the work of the European Parliament: European People’s Party (EPP), center-right, Socialists and Democrats (S&D), center-left, and the liberal group Renew Europe. Metsola is an expression of the EPP, which according to the agreements at the beginning of the legislature is responsible for appointing Sassoli’s successor, but she is young, moderate and would be the first woman elected president of Parliament in the last twenty years: all characteristics that make her appointment more digestible. for Socialists and Liberals. At least in theory.

For months, the Socialists had let the Popolari understand that they did not consider themselves bound by the pacts made at the beginning of the legislature: both because the president appointed by the EPP, the German Manfred Weber, had pulled back from succeeding Sassoli in September 2021; both because Sassoli’s presidency had in fact been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic; and because they thought they deserved more weight than in 2019, given that in the meantime the center-left had won the elections in Germany, Spain and in various countries of Northern Europe.

Also, recently someone has been circulating some old very critical positions of Metsola against the termination of pregnancy, in an attempt, presumably, to make it more difficult for Socialists and Liberals to support it. However, neither group has presented an alternative candidacy that could unite the center, the center left and the left. The task of doing this was taken by the Greens, who a few days ago nominated Swedish Alice Bah Kuhnke, a former journalist and minister of culture of the Swedish government between 2014 and 2019 for the presidency.

An EPP parliamentary source, who wished to remain anonymous, said that ahead of Tuesday’s vote the group is “confident enough”, but certainly not, that it will be able to elect Metsola. Also because in the course of the various ballots the EPP also plans to draw votes from the parliamentary groups on its right, such as Identità e Democrazia (the group which also includes the Lega) and Conservatori e Riformisti, which also includes the Brothers of Italy. “I struggle to see the two groups prefer the Green candidate to Metsola,” says the source.

To become the new President of Parliament, a candidate or candidate needs half plus one of the valid votes cast in the vote. If after two ballots no candidate has reached a majority, a third ballot will be held between the two most voted candidates: to win, one must in any case reach half of the valid votes plus one. If the new president is not elected at the third ballot, a fourth ballot is held with a “pure” ballot: the winner is the one who gets even one vote more than the opponent.

In theory, the Socialists reached an agreement with the Popolari to support Metsola, and closed a package of agreements to distribute the vice-presidencies of Parliament: five would go to the Socialists, three each to the EPP and Renew, four to the smaller groups. But if Metsola doesn’t get elected in the first round, he tells al Post an important Socialist parliamentarian, “we should re-discuss what to do within our group. The agreements made with the EPP are valid only for the first round ». In short, in the event of a ballot, several Socialists could decide to abandon Metsola’s candidacy to support Kuhnke’s.

At the moment Metsola has received only informal support from Renew Europe. Before certifying an agreement, says a source inside the group, Renew Europe would like to have the main political groups sign a shared document on Parliament’s agenda in the second part of the legislature. If all the MPs of the EPP and Renew Europe also voted together for Metsola, his candidacy would reach 278 votes, when taking into account the absences it will realistically take more than 300 votes to elect someone in the first or second round. In summary: to elect you in the first round you also need the Socialists, or at least a good part of them.

Within the EPP, it is suspected that the Socialists are trying to “shoot high”, covertly threatening not to vote for Metsola in order to achieve a lower target. According to some, that goal is the removal of Klaus Welle, secretary general of the European Parliament, that is, the head of the institution’s officials. The Sheet he points out that “within Parliament, Welle is omnipotent: nothing is decided without him, from the purchase of a property to the appointment of officials.”

The Socialists would like to put another person in his place, both because Welle is an expression of the EPP – she started her career in Angela Merkel’s CDU – and because in their opinion the administrative side of Parliament is governed too little ambitiously and at times chaotic. In support of this thesis they bring a small incident that occurred just a few days ago, when Welle warned Parliament staff of Sassoli’s death with an email with at least an indelicate subject: “postponement of the Innovation Day” (this is because Sassoli should have attend the Innovation Day).

The suspicions of the EPP, however, do not find confirmation within the Socialists, who do not deny the desire to replace Welle with a person expressed by them, but only in the coming months.