Who will Conrad choose in the sixth season of Resident? Who will be his new partner? When it premieres?

The new season of the Fox series will continue with the love triangle starring the character of Matt Czucry. Check the details below.

The Resident ended a few weeks ago its emotional fifth season, which saw the departure of one of its protagonists in a tragic and unexpected way, in addition to jump three years in timewhich showed a new stage in the lives of doctors.

After the departure of Emily Vancamp of the series, his character Nick Nevin He passed away after a car accident. After a three-year time jump, her husband, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) she moves away from medicine to dedicate herself completely to raising her daughter.

The new season saw the doctors trying to get on with their lives after their colleague’s departure, but also introduced new characters entering the competition for Conrad’s heart, who after dreaming of an emotional farewell to his wife, opens up again to the possibility of finding love.

The final episode of the fifth season had Conrad about to choose between Cade (Kaley Ronayne) and Bille (Jessica Lucas). So many wonder what will happen in the sixth season that premieres in September.

While Lucas became a regular character during the fifth season, the actress kaley ronayne She joined the series as a guest actress, which led to the assumption that she would only be in fiction for one cycle, making Conrad’s decision clearer.

However, the production recently announced that Ronayne will be present in the new season since she was promoted to a regular character for the sixth installment.

Who will be Conrad’s partner in the sixth season?

The showrunner of the series Andrew Chapman in conversation with TVLine gave details of what will happen in the new chapters and how the love triangle will be resolved.

“We loved the idea that at the end of the [Temporada 5]Conrad would be ready to move on, but we weren’t going to make that decision yet.”

“We feel like that wouldn’t be appropriate for the whole idea of ​​dueling and moving on. Making the choice is for the next season premiere and we actually have an idea of ​​what exactly it will be and how we will present it to the audience. That will be a completely new idea.”