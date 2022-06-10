Who will form the Marvel Suicide Squad?

MADRID, June 10. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel Studios already works in the thunderbolts moviea group of villains or antiheroes gathered to execute dangerous and dark unofficial missions for the Governmentsame as him suicide squad DC. The film will begin shooting in the summer of next year with a view to releasing in 2024 or 2025.

As Deadline reports, Jake Schreierresponsible for titles such as Paper Towns or A Friend for Frank, has been chosen to direct the film, which will feature a script by Eric Pearsonauthor of the Black Widow script and also participated in the script for Thor: Ragnarok, and with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigas executive producer.

The filming of the Thunderbots movie could start in the summer of 2023 and, according to the American media, Marvel Studios has already been “in contact with certain people” who are part of the franchise to make sure that their schedules are clear for filming.

The group of Thunderbolts made his comics debut in 1997, in issue #449 of The Incredible Hulk by Mark Bagley and Kurt Busiek. The team of anti-heroes and villains is named after the General Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt), but after Hurt’s passing earlier this year, it’s anyone’s guess how Marvel Studios can resolve this aspect.

WHO WILL MAKE THE THUNDERBOLTS?

It’s also a mystery which characters will make up the team, although the UCM has already shown some clear candidates. started by the Baron Zemo, who was the one who led the team in their first adventures in the staples. In fact, the character played by Daniel Brühl, the main villain of Captain America: Civil War, returned in Falcon and the Winter Soldier where did he end up in the prison known as La Balsaa prison for supervillains that first appeared in the comics in issue #26 of Jessica Jones’ ‘Alias’.





Therefore it is more than likely that there Zemo meets some of the past or future enemies of the Avengers… and build on your already extensive network of contacts. At this point, and with the formation of the Thunderbolts in mind you also have to remember that in the comics the Raft has been used not only as a prison, but also it was used by Zemo himself as a central base for the Thunderbolts

Will the Raft be where Zemo recruits his group of villains for the future of the MCU? That remains to be seen. As for the other members, characters like Yelena Belova as Florence Pugh, Ghost (RaeLynn Bratten), task master (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), USAgent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), WhiteVision (Paul Bettany) or himself Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

At the moment, marvelite fans continue to have a date on Disney + every Wednesday with Ms Marvel, the new series that follows in the footsteps of the young Kamala Khan. The next date in theaters will take place in just under a month, with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, then it will be the turn of the series She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulkwhich will land on Disney+ on August 17.